The Miami Dolphins expect to have their starting quarterback back on the field as they attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two contests with a concussion, is preparing to be under center for Miami (3-3) for the first time since leaving its Week 4 loss at Cincinnati on a stretcher. Pittsburgh (2-4), which ended its four-game losing slide last week against Tampa Bay, just saw quarterback Kenny Pickett clear the concussion protocol.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Steelers vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -7.5

Steelers vs. Dolphins over/under: 45.5 points

Steelers vs. Dolphins money line: Miami -350, Pittsburgh +275

MIA: Dolphins are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 home games against teams with losing road records

PIT: Steelers are 2-4 against the spread this season

Why the Dolphins can cover

Tua Tagovailoa has been very effective this season when healthy, as he leads the NFL with a 109.9 passer rating. The 24-year-old guided Miami to three consecutive wins to start the season before getting injured and came up with a strong performance against Baltimore in Week 2, throwing six touchdown passes, including four in the fourth quarter, as the team rallied from a 21-point deficit to post a 42-38 victory. Since entering the league in 2020, Tagovailoa ranks first among all quarterbacks in completion percentage (79.5), yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating (130.2) in the fourth quarter/overtime of one-score games.

The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa has a pair of dangerous weapons in receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Acquired from Kansas City in the offseason, Hill has made 50 catches for a league-leading 701 yards, while Waddle is fifth in the NFL with 533 yards on 30 receptions. The 28-year-old Hill has had at least 10 catches and 150 receiving yards three times already this year, the most in league history through six games of a season. See which team to back here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Diontae Johnson has yet to haul in a scoring pass but leads Pittsburgh's receiving corps with 33 catches and 295 yards. The 26-year-old was a factor when the Steelers posted a 27-14 victory in their most recent meeting with the Dolphins in 2019, making five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Najee Harris has yet to rush for 75 yards in a game this season but leads the team with two TD receptions. He has double-digit carries in every game this season and has hauled in 15 receptions. See which team to back here.

