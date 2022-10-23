Two teams with health issues at quarterback will square off on Sunday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami (3-3), which is looking to end its three-game losing streak, expects to have Tua Tagovailoa back after he missed two contests with a concussion. Pittsburgh (2-4) halted its four-game skid last week with a victory against Tampa Bay, but lost rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett to a concussion in his first career start. Pickett cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to start.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a seven-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Dolphins:

Steelers vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -7

Steelers vs. Dolphins over/under: 44.5 points

Steelers vs. Dolphins money line: Miami -345, Pittsburgh +270

MIA: Dolphins are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 home games against teams with losing road records

PIT: Steelers are 2-4 against the spread this season

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami is hoping the return of its No. 1 quarterback means an increase in scoring. The team averaged 27.7 points during its season-opening three-game winning streak with a healthy Tagovailoa, but just 16 points during its current skid that has seen the signal-caller play less than one half of football. The 24-year-old leads the NFL with a 109.9 passer rating and showed a glimpse of the greatness the Dolphins expected when they drafted him fifth overall in 2020 with a six-touchdown performance against Baltimore in Week 2.

Tyreek Hill potentially could have another huge game against a Pittsburgh secondary that has allowed 10 opposing players to amass at least 74 receiving yards this season, with five reaching triple-digits. The 28-year-old wideout is coming off his third 100-yard performance of the year, as he recorded 177 on 12 catches in last week's 24-16 loss to Minnesota. Hill is first in the NFL with 701 receiving yards and shares the league lead with 11 receptions of at least 20 yards. See which team to back here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Diontae Johnson has yet to haul in a scoring pass but leads Pittsburgh's receiving corps with 33 catches and 295 yards. The 26-year-old was a factor when the Steelers posted a 27-14 victory in their most recent meeting with the Dolphins in 2019, making five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Najee Harris has yet to rush for 75 yards in a game this season but leads the team with two TD receptions. He has double-digit carries in every game this season and has hauled in 15 receptions. See which team to back here.

