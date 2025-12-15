The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Miami Dolphins in the Week 15 edition of "Monday Night Football." Pittsburgh is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 27-22 thriller over the Baltimore Ravens that gave the Steelers control of the AFC North race. The Steelers had lost three of their previous four games and five of their previous seven after starting the season with a 4-1 record, so it was massive for them to get back in the win column ahead of the stretch run.

Miami has won four in a row since losing to Baltimore back in Week 9, and is now on the fringes of the playoff race in a season that started off in disastrous fashion. The Dolphins have been running the ball like crazy during their winning streak, while also turning over the opposing team multiple times in each of those games.

Will the Steelers make it two in a row, or will the Dolphins pull off the upset? We'll find out soon enough. But before we detail some key storylines, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Dolphins

Date: Monday, Dec. 15 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 15 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN/ABC | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -3, O/U 42.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key storylines

AFC North race. Pittsburgh currently holds a half-game lead in the division over the Ravens. The Steelers will maintain their AFC North lead no matter the result of this game by virtue of having defeated Baltimore last week, but it would obviously be beneficial to hold onto the one-game cushion heading into the stretch run. After this game against Miami, the Steelers close out the season with games in Detroit, in Cleveland and then at home against the Ravens. Baltimore closes by hosting New England and then traveling to Green Bay and Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs. Dolphins pick, prediction

Did you know that the Dolphins are 5-1 in their last six games since dropping to 1-6 and looking like their season was done? Mike McDaniel has this team playing really well! They can run on anybody, and we've seen that you can run on the Steelers. (Look at what the Bills did a couple weeks ago.) If they can control the game on the ground, I like their chances to pull off an upset here, considering that the Pittsburgh offense still isn't explosive enough to put an opponent away.

Pick: Miami 21, Pittsburgh 17 | Steelers -3, Under 42.5