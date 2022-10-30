Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw three interceptions last week against the Dolphins and heads right into another tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday on Paramount+. Philadelphia is coming out of a bye and has looked as strong as any team in the NFL, while quarterback Jalen Hurts is ninth in the league in total offense with 1,724 yards. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS (expires 10/31/22).

Kickoff for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 11 points in the latest Steelers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Before the end of October, you can try Paramount+ for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Steelers vs. Eagles

Steelers vs. Eagles date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Steelers vs. Eagles time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Eagles TV channel: CBS

Steelers vs. Eagles streaming: Paramount+ (use code NFLONCBS for 30 days free)

Week 8 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Eagles

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Eagles game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Steelers vs. Eagles, the model is backing the Steelers (+11) to just cover the spread. Although the Eagles have looked strong all season, their last three wins have all come by single-digits, including a narrow three-point victory over Arizona in Week 5. The only two games the Steelers have won this season are the only two games in which the offense hasn't turned the ball over. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's defense has forced turnovers in every game this season and come away with at least three in three separate games.

The Eagles are 0-1-1 the week after a bye under head coach Nick Sirianni and could be a candidate to come out flat after the week off. Philadelphia's expected points added per play has dropped from 0.21 in the first half of games, which is first in the league, to minus-0.039 in the second half of games this season (21st).

The Steelers are almost certain to be chasing points in the second half, as Hurts is projected to throw for over 225 yards and run for almost 50. Pittsburgh also covers in just over half of simulations. You may be able to stream the game on Paramount+.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Before the end of October, you can try out Paramount+ for free with the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Use the code NFLONCBS to get 30 days free.