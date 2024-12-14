The Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) in a Week 15 NFL matchup between Super Bowl contenders. The Eagles are 5-1 at home and are riding a nine-game winning streak. Philadelphia beat the Carolina Panthers 22-16 in its last outing. The Steelers have won two straight and are 6-1 since Russell Wilson took over as the team's starting quarterback. Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Browns 27-14 in its last game. The Steelers are 10-3, while the Eagles are 8-5 against the spread this season. Pittsburgh has lost 10 straight games in Philadelphia, a streak that dates back to the pre-Super Bowl era in 1965.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Eagles are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under is 43 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Steelers vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Steelers and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL betting lines for the Steelers vs. Eagles game:

Steelers vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -5.5

Steelers vs. Eagles over/under: 43 points

Steelers vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -250, Steelers +204

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers have been rolling since Wilson stepped in as the team's starting quarterback. Pittsburgh is 6-1 straight up and against the spread since Wilson took over in late October, and the Steelers have won seven of their last eight overall. The Steelers currently lead the NFC North standings and hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC Playoff race.

The Steelers are balanced on offense, averaging 206.0 passing yards and 132.1 rushing yards per game. Defensively, Pittsburgh ranks near the top of the league in most major statistics, and most notably enters this matchup ranked fifth in the league in points allowed per game (18.3). Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is having another outstanding season for the Steelers, leading the team with 9.5 sacks.

Why the Eagles can cover

Few teams in the NFL are on the Eagles' level right now. Philadelphia is elite on both sides of the ball, with All-Pro caliber talent at several positions. Offensively, the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing, averaging 190.5 yards per game on the ground, and are scoring 26.3 points per game on average. Philadelphia enters Sunday with a nine-game winning streak.

A huge reason for Philadelphia's success running the football has been Saquon Barkley. The former Penn State standout is proving to be one of the top free agent acquisitions of the past offseason. Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,623) and has 11 rushing touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for 267 yards and two scores.

The model has simulated Steelers vs. Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value.

