"The Battle of Pennsylvania" takes place here in Week 5, as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles finally got into the win column last week, as they defeated the banged-up San Francisco 49ers, 25-20. The Steelers maintained their perfect 3-0 record due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville, as their bye week was moved to Week 4.

Not many teams like having their bye week in Week 4 -- especially when it's unplanned. The Tennessee Titans' problems were shifted onto the Steelers, so they could come out angry against their rivals on Sunday. Still, the Eagles lead the all-time series with the Steelers 47-28-3 and have won two out of the past three matchups.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Eagles at Steelers -7

This line was Steelers -7.5 on Monday, but has since dropped to Steelers -7. That has been the only movement this week.

The pick: Steelers -7. While the Eagles were able to get their first win of the season last week, the Steelers are clearly the better team. Ben Roethlisberger is aiming for his fourth game in a row with two or more touchdown passes, James Conner is coming off a season-best performance and the defense will be able to shut down Carson Wentz. Since 2018, Wentz is 4-9 against the spread vs. winning teams, which is the second-worst cover percentage over that span.

Over/Under 44 points

The total has seen some movement, as it was at 46.5 on Monday but has since dropped.

The pick: Over 44. SportsLine's model is leaning towards the Over, and so am I. This total is the lowest on the board this week at William Hill.

Player props

Carson Wentz total completions: Over 21.5 (-115). Wentz has completed at least 22 passes in three out of four games this season, with the lone outlier being last week against the 49ers (18 completions). That was a close game so the Eagles weren't forced to air it out, but if the Steelers get out to a lead, Doug Pederson will have to attempt to stretch the field. You could also go with the Over on Wentz's passing attempts (34.5), but I'm more comfortable taking the completions here.

Ben Roethlisberger total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-160). That -160 isn't pretty, but Roethlisberger has passed for at least two touchdowns in all three games he has started in this year. Go ahead and take this easy bet.

James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster to score touchdowns (+320). Conner has scored a touchdown in each of the Steelers' past two games and could get plenty of work on the ground against a lesser team on Sunday. Additionally, Smith-Schuster is averaging one touchdown per game, and Roethlisberger gives him plenty of targets (6.33 per game). Throw a little bit on this prop.