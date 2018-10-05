Steelers vs. Falcons odds: Picks, predictions from top-rated model on 58-37 roll

We're entering Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season and the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers each have just one win. The Falcons have lost to two division leaders, while the Steelers tied the lowly Browns back in Week 1. On Sunday, two clubs desperate for a win meet at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET. In the latest Steelers vs. Falcons odds, Pittsburgh is favored by a field goal, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, opened at 55.5, but has since gone up to 58. Before you make any Steelers vs. Falcons picks, make sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

In a straight-up, pick'em format, SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 11-4 on its Week 4 picks straight up, and nailed three of its four top-rated spread selections, including Kansas City (-3.5) over Denver. It's now 10-3 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to a remarkable 58-37.

The model knows both teams are 1-3 against the spread this season.

The model knows both teams are 1-3 against the spread this season. The Falcons dropped their past two games straight up and against the spread, partly due to a sieve-like defense. Atlanta is allowing over 400 yards per game, fifth worst in the NFL, and is letting opponents put up over 30 points, third worst.

While Calvin Ridley has been a bright spot for the offense, Julio Jones continues to be allergic to the end zone. He hasn't scored in the regular season since three days after Thanksgiving.

The Falcons will likely get running back Devonta Freeman back from a knee injury. He has been limited at practice, but all indications are he'll suit up against the Steelers. Freeman hasn't played since the season-opener.

Just because the Falcons have been a major disappointment doesn't mean they won't be able to stay within the spread Sunday.

The Steelers have struggled mightily on defense as well. Pittsburgh is 26th in points allowed (29.0), 30th in yards allowed (420.5) and 29th against the pass (304.8). The Chiefs popped 42 on Steeler Nation in Week 2.

Without absent running back Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers have struggled to run the ball, making the offense one-dimensional. The Steelers' leading rusher has had fewer than 20 yards two of the past three games. As a result, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has at least 38 pass attempts in every start and has gifted five interceptions.

