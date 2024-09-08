Sunday was poetic justice for several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who recorded an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in their regular season opener.

Justin Fields, a former first-round pick and Georgia native, won his first career start as a member of the Steelers in a game that was played in his home state. Arthur Smith, fired this offseason following three years as the Falcons coach, defeated his former team in what was his first game as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.

And cornerback Donte Jackson, the longtime Carolina Panther who was traded to Pittsburgh this offseason, made a big interception in the fourth quarter after dropping a sure pick on the game's first drive.

Each of those players were key to Pittsburgh's' win, but so too were kicker Chris Boswell and T.J. Watt. Boswell drilled each of his six field goal attempts before drilling his first career punt 43 yards after normal punter Cameron Johnston suffered an injury. Boswell's boot came moments before Jackson's pick.

Jackson's pick was one of three turnovers by the Falcons, who are probably regretting their decision by not playing Cousins during the preseason. Conversely, Fields and Co. did not turn the ball over and were vastly more effective than their counterparts on third down.

Fields finished the day with 156 yards on 17 of 23 passing in addition to his 57 yards rushing on 12 carries. George Pickens led the Steelers with 86 yards on six grabs that included a 40-yard catch that set up Boswell's fifth field goal. Watt had a fumble recovery and the game-clinching sack on the game's final play.

The Steelers improve to 1-0 and will host the Denver Broncos next Sunday. Atlanta will travel to face the 1-0 Eagles next Monday.