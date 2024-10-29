Steelers vs. Giants live updates: NFL scores, game stats, injuries, highlights, analysis for 'MNF' showdown

Can Daniel Jones finally overcome his prime-time woes?

We're underway in Pittsburgh, a place where the Steelers have won 21 straight games on "Monday Night Football." Mike Tomlin's team will look to make it 22 straight wins tonight against the New York Giants, who ironically were the last team to win in Pittsburgh on Monday night 33 years ago. 

The Steelers are currently 5-2 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. A big reason why is a defense that has allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL, led by the usual suspects in T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Monday night will mark the second start of the season for quarterback Russell Wilson, who scored three total touchdowns in last Sunday night's win over the New York Jets. 

It's been a tougher season so far for the Giants, who are 2-5 following consecutive losses to the Bengals and Eagles. New York's offense struggled in both losses, scoring a combined 10 points. New York has been much better this season on defense, led by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rusher Brian Burns. The Giants defense is currently tops in the league on third down, a fact that may come into play Monday night. 

So, which team will come out on top? Find out by following along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Steelers move ball again, but have to settle for 3, again 

Pittsburgh got two chunk plays on it's second drive: a 29-yard completion to Wilson to TE Darnell Washington (who has been used a lot in Arthur Smith's offense) and a 22-yard run by Najee Harris. But the Giants' defense held in the red zone again after Wilson misfired on two straight passes. Boswell hits his second FG as Pittsburgh takes a 6-3 lead with 3:05 left in the first. 

Here's a look at the two big plays on that drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 29, 2024, 12:42 AM
Oct. 28, 2024, 8:42 pm EDT
 
Giants get FG off deep pass to Slayton

Daniels Jones throws a dime to Darius Slayton downfield for a 43-yard gain. Daniels looked off safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, which allowed Slayton to be open deep after he beat Donte Jackson in one-on-on coverage. 

Giants also have to settle for 3 after committing a bad penalty in the red zone (delay of game). 

Bryan DeArdo
October 29, 2024, 12:31 AM
Oct. 28, 2024, 8:31 pm EDT
 
Penalty wipes out Steelers TD

A face mask penalty on Steelers OT Broderick Jones wipes out a TD pass from Wilson to George Pickens. Pittsburgh was forced to settle for a short Chris Boswell FG and an early 3-0 lead. 

Wilson 3-3 for 25 yards on the drive. Harris had 3 carries for 25 yards. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 29, 2024, 12:22 AM
Oct. 28, 2024, 8:22 pm EDT
 
Steelers already in Giants territory/Lawrence exits

Pittsburgh got the ball first and moved effortlessly into Giants territory. Wilson made two quick completions and Najee Harris gashed NYG's poor run defense with runs of 5, 10 and 10 yards. 

And Giants standout DT Dexter Lawrence is getting evaluated on the Giants sideline. We'll be sure to give an update on that. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 29, 2024, 12:19 AM
Oct. 28, 2024, 8:19 pm EDT
 
Tomlin's impeccable MNF record

Mike Tomlin is 20-3 all-time on "Monday Night Football" and is second to only John Madden as far as winning percentage on "MNF". 

Bryan DeArdo
October 29, 2024, 12:15 AM
Oct. 28, 2024, 8:15 pm EDT
 
Prediction

This game will be closer than most think. The Giants' record isn't good, but they have a tough secondary, a good pass rush and a solid group of receivers. That being said, I'll take the Steelers on the strength of their defense and running game. 

Score: Steelers 20-13 

Bryan DeArdo
October 29, 2024, 12:09 AM
Oct. 28, 2024, 8:09 pm EDT
 
Keys to the game 

Steelers

  • Pressure Jones early and often 
  • Win possession downs 
  • Take advantage of Giants' porous run defense 

Giants 

  • Have early success through the air (giving Jones manageable third down situations) 
  • Get Steelers' offense off the field on third down
  • Make Pittsburgh's offense one-dimensional 
Bryan DeArdo
October 29, 2024, 12:04 AM
Oct. 28, 2024, 8:04 pm EDT
 
Key matchup to watch: Malik Nabers vs. Joey Porter Jr.

This matchup will be interesting, but in general, Pittsburgh's corners against New York's deep receiving corps will be interesting. Specifically I'm interested to see how Beanie Bishop does following his two interception performance in last week's win over the Jets. He'll likely be matched up tonight with Wan'Dale Robinson and/or Darius Slayton tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 28, 2024, 11:49 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 7:49 pm EDT
 
Heyward to make history tonight 

Cam Heyward will play in his 202nd game tonight, the most ever for a Steelers defensive player. He is currently tied with Hall of Fame safety Donnie Shell, who played in 201 regular season games from 1974-87. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 28, 2024, 11:26 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 7:26 pm EDT
 
Steelers look to continue historic home success on 'MNF'

Pittsburgh hasn't lost a home game on MNF since 1991. It's won 22 straight and have never lost at Acrisure Stadium (which opened in 2001). Ironically, Pittsburgh's last home loss on MNF was against the Giants way back in 1991, Chuck Noll's final season as Steelers coach. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 28, 2024, 11:10 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 7:10 pm EDT
 
Giants inactives 

New York is dealing with some injuries in the secondary. Will be interesting to see if Wilson will be able to exploit that fact. Big Blue will have defensive standouts Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence after both had injury designations during the week. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 28, 2024, 11:05 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 7:05 pm EDT
 
Steelers inactives 

No surprises here. Ryan McCollum -- who played extremely well against the Jets -- will continue to fill in for Frazier at center. Herbig is also still out, which hurts Pittsburgh's depth at OLB. But Alex Highsmith did recently return to the lineup after he missed time with an injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 28, 2024, 11:03 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 7:03 pm EDT

