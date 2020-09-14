Proud franchises looking to turn around their fortunes from a year ago meet on Monday Night Football when the New York Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Judge takes over as coach of the Giants (4-12 in 2019) after working for the past eight seasons as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots. The Steelers (8-8), meanwhile, are led by Mike Tomlin, who has coached Pittsburgh since the 2007 season. Tomlin is 2-1 all-time against New York.

The game kicks at 7:10 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. New York leads the all-time series 44-30-3, but Pittsburgh has won three of the last four meetings. Pittsburgh is favored by six in the latest Steelers vs. Giants odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 46. Before locking in any Giants vs. Steelers picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Steelers vs. Giants spread: Steelers -6

Steelers vs. Giants over-under: 46 points

Steelers vs. Giants money line: Steelers -245, Giants +205

PIT: WR James Washington set career highs in catches (44), receiving yards (735) and touchdowns (3) last year

NYG: WR Sterling Shepard led the team with 57 receptions in 2019, his fourth straight 50-plus catch season

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh once again is expected to have a strong defense. Last year, the Steelers allowed just 18.9 points per game. Linebacker T.J. Watt set career highs in sacks (14.5), forced fumbles (8), pass breakups (8) and interceptions (2) last season. He was the only player in the league with five or more forced fumbles and two or more picks. In his last two games on Monday Night Football, Watt has 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Another beast on defense for Pittsburgh is linebacker Devin Bush, who led all rookies in 2019 with 109 tackles, including 72 solo, and tied for the lead with four fumble recoveries. Bush is the only rookie in team history to have 100 or more tackles in a season. He played in all 16 games and made 15 starts.

Why the Giants can cover

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is set to take another step after a solid rookie campaign that saw him lead all rookie QBs with 24 touchdowns in 2019, which was also the most by a rookie in franchise history. He became just the third rookie in NFL history with three games of four or more touchdown passes.

In 13 games last year, Jones completed 284 of 459 passes for 3,027 yards and just 12 interceptions.

The Giants' other main weapon is running back Saquon Barkley, who ranks third in the league with 3,469 yards from scrimmage since 2018. He is just one of three running backs since 1990 with 2,000 or more rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards in his first two seasons. He has 20 career games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage, which is tied for fourth-most in a player's first two seasons. In 13 games in 2019, Barkley carried 217 times for 1,003 yards and scored six touchdowns.

