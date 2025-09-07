Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields will face off with their new teams as the New York Jets host the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 1. The Jets went 5-12 in 2024 to end Rodgers' disappointing two-year stint calling MetLife Stadium home. He joined Mike Tomlin and the Steelers in the offseason in place of Fields, who played second fiddle to Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh last season. The Steelers finished the season 10-7 before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs, marking the fourth time in five years they have been eliminated during the wild-card round.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Jets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. The Steelers are -157 money line favorites (risk $157 to win $100), while the Jets are +132 underdogs.

Steelers -3

Over 37.5

The Jets held opposing quarterbacks to just 192.6 passing yards per game last season and are quite familiar with what Rodgers can and can't do. New York's offense isn't as trustworthy -- at least not yet -- with Fields under center and a new head coach in Aaron Glenn on the sidelines. The Steelers have also won two of the last four head-to-head meetings by double digits, including a 37-15 victory last season.

Glenn has said he wants the Jets to continue being a "defensive-minded" team, although the Over still hit in 10 games for Gang Green last season. The Over hit in eight games for the Steelers last season, including the Over 40 in their victory against New York.

