Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields will face off against their respective former teams when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 7 to kick off the 2025 NFL season. Rodgers was unable to get things moving with the Jets in his second season in New York, leading the team to a 5-12 campaign. Fields began his season in Pittsburgh as the starter but ultimately lost his job to Russell Wilson. Both players are looking to prove something in 2025, and they'd like to start by doing so against the organizations that sent them packing.

Top Steelers-Jets props:

Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

The model believes Rodgers will have a strong game against a Jets secondary which looks solid on paper and was one of the best in the league in 2024. Rodgers has crossed his passing touchdowns line four times in his last five games as a favorite, and the model projects him for 2.6 passing touchdowns on Sunday.

Justin Fields Under 43.5 rushing yards (4 stars)

Fields is expected to bring a new element to this Jets offense with his scrambling ability but the model sees Pittsburgh's front seven being able to contain the former Ohio State star. Fields has gone Under his rushing line in three of the last five games, and this line is actually slightly above the consensus model line of 42.5. Fields is projected for 25.5 yards against Pittsburgh.

Garrett Wilson Under 4.5 receptions (4 stars)

Although the model doesn't believe Fields will have a big day running the ball, it does think the Jets will lean heavily on the ground game. Wilson was targeted at least 147 times in each of his first three seasons, which comes out to between eight and nine targets per game. Wilson only went Under this line four times a year ago but had six games with five receptions. The model has him at 2.4 receptions in Week 1.