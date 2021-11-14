Who's Playing

Detroit @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Detroit 0-8; Pittsburgh 5-3

What to Know

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.5 points per matchup. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field Sunday. Detroit will be seeking to avenge the 20-15 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 29 of 2017.

The Lions were pulverized by the Philadelphia Eagles 44-6 two weeks ago. Detroit was down 38 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB D'Andre Swift had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fumbled the ball once with only 2.25 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh decided to play defense against itself last Monday, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 94 penalty yards. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Chicago Bears 29-27. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Najee Harris. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 149.40.

Special teams collected 11 points for Pittsburgh. K Chris Boswell booted in three field goals, the longest a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 0-8. We'll see if the Steelers' success rolls on or if Detroit is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $74.95

Odds

The Steelers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Steelers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.