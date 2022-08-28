The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) and Detroit Lions (1-1) will meet in the 2022 NFL Preseason finale on Sunday on Paramount+, with both teams looking to continue their momentum into the regular season. Pittsburgh is one of a handful of undefeated teams this preseason, while Detroit is coming off its first win of the league's exhibition season. Rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens have given Steeler Nation a glimpse of their potential while delivering numerous big plays thus far. Meanwhile, Aidan Hutchinson has looked every bit of a No. 2 overall pick and will look to stay in rhythm before the real action begins. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS game with Paramount+ and watch on any device.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Caesars Sportsbook lists Pittsburgh as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Lions odds, while the over-under for total points is 39. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Lions vs. Steelers

Steelers vs. Lions date: Sunday, Aug. 28

Steelers vs. Lions time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Lions TV: CBS

Steelers vs. Lions live stream: Paramount+

Preseason Week 3 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Lions

Before you tune in to Sunday's Lions vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from R.J. White. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports and SportsLine, went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players.

It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Steelers vs. Lions, White is backing the Steelers (-5.5) to cover the spread. The Lions have already announced that starting quarterback Jared Goff will not play, leaving the offense in the hands of backups Tim Boyle and David Blough. Those two have combined for as many turnovers (three) as touchdowns, and they've taken all four of the sacks that Detroit has allowed through two preseason games.

Meanwhile, the Steelers plan on utilizing all of their quarterbacks, including both Mitchell Trubisky and Pickett, who are battling for the No. 1 job. Pickett has been everything Pittsburgh would have hoped for, as he's been arguably the best quarterback in the preseason. Among QBs with at least 20 pass attempts, Pickett ranks second in passer rating (138.6) and passing touchdowns (three).

The statistics say that all three of Pittsburgh's quarterbacks are better than any player Detroit will trot out at the position on Sunday, and that's a big reason why White is behind the Steelers. Stream the game now here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.