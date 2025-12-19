Nearly 20 years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers made history in Detroit by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl. Sunday's matchup may not be the Super Bowl, but it is nonetheless a pivotal game for the Steelers and Lions as both teams try to get one step closer towards the postseason.

While both teams enter Sunday's game with identical 8-6 records, the Steelers and Lions have been trending in different directions as of late. Pittsburgh has won its last two games while taking back control of the AFC North division. Conversely, Detroit has lost two of its last three games and is just 4-5 since its Week 8 bye.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with full breakdown and prediction.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Lions live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Lions -7, O/U 51.5 (via DraftKings)

Steelers vs. Lions: Need to know

Rodgers returns. Aaron Rodgers is coming off two of his better games of the season. Despite still playing with a cast on his fractured left wrist, Rodgers completed 75.4% of his passes with three touchdowns and no picks. That success has come in different ways; Rodgers took deep shots against the Ravens before dissecting the Dolphins' defense with mostly short completions.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off two of his better games of the season. Despite still playing with a cast on his fractured left wrist, Rodgers completed 75.4% of his passes with three touchdowns and no picks. That success has come in different ways; Rodgers took deep shots against the Ravens before dissecting the Dolphins' defense with mostly short completions. Metcalf producing like a No. 1 WR . It appears that the Steelers' recent acquisitions of wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen have helped open things op for DK Metcalf, who has caught 10 of 15 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's last two games. His recent success included an impressive touchdown (that included a pair of stiff arms) during last week's win over the Dolphins.

. It appears that the Steelers' recent acquisitions of wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen have helped open things op for DK Metcalf, who has caught 10 of 15 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's last two games. His recent success included an impressive touchdown (that included a pair of stiff arms) during last week's win over the Dolphins. Kenny G. Pittsburgh's offense has enjoyed solid contributions this season from running back Kenneth Gainwell, who was signed this offseason following a successful run with the Eagles. During last week's win over the Dolphins, Gainwell had 13 carries for 80 yards while catching each of his seven targets for 46 yards.

Pittsburgh's offense has enjoyed solid contributions this season from running back Kenneth Gainwell, who was signed this offseason following a successful run with the Eagles. During last week's win over the Dolphins, Gainwell had 13 carries for 80 yards while catching each of his seven targets for 46 yards. Great offense, subpar defense. The 2025 Lions are very similar to the 2000 Rams. While the Rams scored at will, their spotty defense prevented them from successfully defending their Super Bowl title. The current Lions appear to be following in their footsteps, as Detroit currently boasts the NFL's top-scoring offense but are just 23rd in the NFL in points allowed.

The 2025 Lions are very similar to the 2000 Rams. While the Rams scored at will, their spotty defense prevented them from successfully defending their Super Bowl title. The current Lions appear to be following in their footsteps, as Detroit currently boasts the NFL's top-scoring offense but are just 23rd in the NFL in points allowed. Get off the field! While they surrender a lot of points, the Lions' defense is 10th in the NFL in third down efficiency. On Sunday, they'll face a Steelers offense that is just 17th on third down but has been much more efficient in short-yardage situations. Against the Dolphins, the Steelers were an impressive 3 of 3 on fourth down while continuing to have success running their variation of the Tush Push.

While they surrender a lot of points, the Lions' defense is 10th in the NFL in third down efficiency. On Sunday, they'll face a Steelers offense that is just 17th on third down but has been much more efficient in short-yardage situations. Against the Dolphins, the Steelers were an impressive 3 of 3 on fourth down while continuing to have success running their variation of the Tush Push. Galloping Gibbs. Pittsburgh's defense has had varying success this season against some of the NFL's best running backs. On Sunday, they'll face another win in Jahmyr Gibbs, who is one touchdown away from breaking Lions legend Barry Sanders' NFL record for the most touchdowns scored in a player's first three seasons.



Steelers vs. Lions prediction, pick

Pittsburgh has been the better team in recent weeks, but I think the Lions have more than enough firepower to get a much-needed win. The Steelers cover the spread, but I think the Lions will ultimately come out on top. Pick: Steelers +7, Over 48.5