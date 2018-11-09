Steelers vs. Panthers gets off to crazy start with three first-quarter touchdowns in 24 seconds

The game between the Panthers and Steelers got off to a wild start on Thursday night when the two teams combined to score three touchdowns over a 24-second span in the first quarter.

If you're wondering how that happened, let me explain.

The Panthers got the ball first and drove straight down the field for a touchdown. On the drive, the Steelers had no answer for Christian McCaffrey, who accounted for 60 of Carolina's 75 yards. A big chunk of that came with just under 11 minutes to play in the first quarter when McCaffrey took a short pass from Cam Newton and went 20 yards for a touchdown.

Christian McCaffrey just owned that drive 👊 @run__cmc pic.twitter.com/AnCCIzrEYM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 9, 2018

That score came with 10:29 remaining in the first quarter, and that's when the real craziness began.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Steelers took a knee in the end zone for a touchback, and after that, it didn't take them long to respond to Carolina's scoring drive. On their first offensive play from scrimmage, Ben Roethlisberger dropped back and hit a wide open JuJu Smith-Schuster with a long bomb that went for a 75-yard touchdown.

JuJu was homesick so he took it to the house on the FIRST PLAY 🤐 @TeamJuJu pic.twitter.com/E042AFsONM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 9, 2018

The Steelers' scoring drive took just 11 seconds, which means the clock only went down to 10:18, and we still have one more touchdown to tell you about.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers got called for holding on the return, which meant that they had to start their second drive of the game on their own 12-yard line, and well, let's just say that things didn't work out too well for them.

On the first play of the drive, T.J. Watt put pressure on Newton in the end zone, which forced Newton to throw the ball away. Only he didn't throw it away, he threw it straight into the arms of Vince Williams, who returned it for a 17-yard pick-six.

That score came with 10:05 left in the first quarter, and that's how you get three touchdowns in 24 seconds of game time.

The Steelers actually tacked on another touchdown in the first quarter when James Conner scored on a two-yard run with 4:35 left in the quarter to give his team a 21-7 lead.

To keep tabs on the game, make sure to click here and follow along in our live blog.