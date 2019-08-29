Steelers vs. Panthers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason NFL picks from expert on 63-46 run

With jobs on the line, points could be tough to come by Thursday when the Carolina Panthers meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in the teams' final preseason game. When they met last preseason, they combined for 63 points in a 39-24 Steelers victory. But this year, defense has been a key component to Pittsburgh's success, having allowed just 13 points combined in the past two exhibitions. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers expect a low-scoring affair this time around and list Pittsburgh as a 4-point favorite in the Steelers vs. Panthers odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 33. Before you make any Steelers vs. Panthers picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

An acclaimed sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. Now a SportsLine expert, Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Now, with the regular season fast approaching, Tierney has evaluated Steelers vs. Panthers from every angle.

Tierney knows the Steelers feature a stifling defense and would love to finish the preseason with a perfect 4-0 mark, while the Panthers try to avoid a third straight defeat. Pittsburgh recorded seven sacks in an 18-6 win over Tennessee on Sunday and have been led by an undrafted rookie in Tuzar Skipper. With starters expected to sit, Skipper will likely get more chances to shine.

Skipper has been turning heads and leads the Steelers in sacks with three, which is also tied for third in the league in preseason action. He has also forced one fumble, recovered a fumble and has 10 tackles, including eight solo. Sixth-round draft pick Ulysees Gilbert, a linebacker, should also see a lot of action. He is also having a solid preseason with 11 tackles – eight solo – with a forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.

But just because Pittsburgh has been sharp so far this preseason, doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the Steelers vs. Panthers spread.

Tierney knows Carolina is still trying to sort out its backup quarterback situation and will give Kyle Allen and Will Grier an opportunity to seize the job behind starter Cam Newton, who will sit out the game with an injured left foot. Neither have been very consistent this preseason, but both should be eager to put together a solid performance heading into the regular season.

When Newton went down Thursday against the Patriots, neither Allen nor Grier separated themselves from each other. Grier was 4-for-8 passing for 44 yards, while Allen was 3-for-6 for 16 yards. For Allen, it was a far cry from his Week 17 performance last year at New Orleans. In that game, Allen completed 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 win over the Saints. He also rushed five times for 19 yards and a score.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over, but he's isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins the Panthers vs. Steelers? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see Mike Tierney's strong Panthers vs. Steelers pick, all from the acclaimed expert who went 63-46 on NFL picks against the spread last season, and find out.