Steelers vs. Panthers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason NFL picks from proven expert on 63-46 roll

Players looking to leave one more lasting impression before cut-down day will get their chance when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the host Carolina Panthers on Thursday evening. Pittsburgh has played well overall, going 3-0 this preseason, but Coach Mike Tomlin said he would like to see some of his questions answered, especially at the skill positions. Carolina, on the other hand, would like to see their young playmakers step to the forefront as it tries to sort out its offense in time for the season opener. Thursday's preseason matchup is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers and Panthers have met 20 times in the preseason with Pittsburgh holding a 12-8 edge. The teams have split their last eight exhibition meetings. Oddsmakers have listed Pittsburgh as a 4-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 33.5. Before you lock in any Steelers vs. Panthers picks or NFL predictions of your own, be sure to check out what famed pro football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney knows Tomlin is looking for backup quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph to flash their potential, which has many believing both could start in the NFL at some point. In Pittsburgh's win over Tennessee on Sunday, Dobbs was 4-for-9 for 79 yards but tossed an interception. Rudolph was 6-for-9 for 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Also in the spotlight will be third-round draft pick Diontae Johnson, a wide receiver from Toledo. He is expected to play after missing Week 3 with a hip injury. Johnson totaled 137 receptions for 2,276 yards and 24 touchdowns in 38 games at Toledo, ranking fifth in school history in TD receptions. He is also an explosive kick-off and punt returner. He returned 79 kicks for a 23.4 return average with two touchdowns, and he returned 17 punts for 243 yards and two scores.

But just because Pittsburgh has a ton of playmakers on offense doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the Steelers vs. Panthers spread.

Tierney knows Carolina is still trying to sort out its backup quarterback situation and will give Kyle Allen and Will Grier an opportunity to seize the job behind starter Cam Newton, who will sit out the game with an injured left foot. Neither have been very consistent this preseason, but both should be eager to put together a solid performance heading into the regular season.

When Newton went down Thursday against the Patriots, neither Allen nor Grier separated themselves from each other. Grier was 4-for-8 passing for 44 yards, while Allen was 3-for-6 for 16 yards. For Allen, it was a far cry from his Week 17 performance last year at New Orleans. In that game, Allen completed 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 win over the Saints. He also rushed five times for 19 yards and a score.

