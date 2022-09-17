Who's Playing

New England @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: New England 0-1; Pittsburgh 1-0

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 9-7-1; New England 10-7

What to Know

The New England Patriots are 4-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. New England is staying on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers will be strutting in after a win while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New England came up short against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, falling 20-7. QB Mac Jones had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 134.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Pittsburgh ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and RB Najee Harris.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Steelers. K Chris Boswell booted in three field goals, the longest a 53-yarder in overtime, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

New England's loss took them down to 0-1 while Pittsburgh's win pulled them up to 1-0. Pittsburgh caused 5 turnovers against Cincinnati, so New England will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New England have won four out of their last five games against Pittsburgh.