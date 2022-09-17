Who's Playing
New England @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: New England 0-1; Pittsburgh 1-0
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 9-7-1; New England 10-7
What to Know
The New England Patriots are 4-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. New England is staying on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers will be strutting in after a win while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New England came up short against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, falling 20-7. QB Mac Jones had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 134.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Pittsburgh ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and RB Najee Harris.
Special teams collected 11 points for the Steelers. K Chris Boswell booted in three field goals, the longest a 53-yarder in overtime, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.
New England's loss took them down to 0-1 while Pittsburgh's win pulled them up to 1-0. Pittsburgh caused 5 turnovers against Cincinnati, so New England will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New England have won four out of their last five games against Pittsburgh.
- Sep 08, 2019 - New England 33 vs. Pittsburgh 3
- Dec 16, 2018 - Pittsburgh 17 vs. New England 10
- Dec 17, 2017 - New England 27 vs. Pittsburgh 24
- Jan 22, 2017 - New England 36 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 23, 2016 - New England 27 vs. Pittsburgh 16