While they aren't rivals in a traditional sense, the Steelers and Patriots have become notable adversaries over the past 30 years, largely because of their statures as perennial contenders over that span.

From 1996-2016, Pittsburgh and New England met in the postseason five times, with the Patriots winning four of those matchups. In 2004, the Steelers handed the Patriots an historic loss, ending New England's record 21 straight wins on Halloween.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday in what should be a competitive game. The Steelers are coming off a 20-13 win over the Falcons in Mike McCarthy's first game as Pittsburgh's coach. The Patriots are hoping to get their first win of the season after losing a close game in Seattle.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Patriots live

When: Sunday, Sept. 30 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 30 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -4.5, O/U 41.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook

Last time we met

You don't have to look back too far to find the last time these teams played each other. In Week 3 of the 2025 season, the Steelers went to New England and left with a 21-14 win. The loss motivated a 10-game winning streak for the Patriots, who went on to capture the AFC title.

Pittsburgh's win over New England was keyed by five forced turnovers. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye accounted for two of those, including the first of two Patriots' turnovers that occurred from the Steelers' 2-yard line. Two of the Steelers' three touchdowns came off turnovers.

The Steelers' success in forcing turnovers allowed them to win the game despite their offense gaining just 203 total yards. Aaron Rodgers went 16-of-23 but threw for just 139 yards. Pittsburgh's running game managed just 64 yards on 26 carries.

Maye Daye?

It's ironic that the Steelers are Maye's opponent on Sunday. Following last season's loss to the Steelers, Maye didn't throw an interception during the Patriots' next four games, and he finished the season with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions while garnering MVP consideration.

Maye enters Sunday's game following two turnover-flawed performances against Seattle. He threw a pair of interceptions in February's Super Bowl loss and threw three interceptions — including an inexcusable pick in the closing moments — in their Week 1 loss to the Seahawks. Maye's struggles in Week 1 have rekindled previous questions about his ability.

On Sunday, Maye will face a Steelers defense that allowed just 118 passing yards in Week 1, recorded two interceptions (including T.J. Watt's pick-six) and four sacks.

Bounce-back game for DK?

Pittsburgh's opener was a forgettable game for DK Metcalf, who caught just four of 10 targets for 40 yards. He had a few notable drops and couldn't come down with several other contested catches. He was also the victim of at least two potential pass interference penalties that weren't called.

Metcalf wasn't the only Steelers skill player who underperformed in Week 1. Wideout Roman Wilson caught just three of his six targets. Running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined to run for just 61 yards on 18 carries.

The Steelers did receive notable performances from wideout Michael Pittman and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Together, they caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Prediction

Similar to last year, expect another low-scoring defensive game. Whoever comes out on top will likely win the turnover battle and get more production from their skill players.

With Brown out, the Steelers — on paper — have more talent at the skill positions. If Metcalf and the rest of the Steelers' skill players show up, Pittsburgh is more than capable of pulling off the upset. Don't be surprised if rookie Germie Bernard also makes an impact after he barely saw the field in Week 1.

Score: Steelers 20, Patriots 17