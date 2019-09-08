Steelers vs. Patriots: How to watch, stream, as New England will be without Antonio Brown
The Steelers take on the Patriots in the first Sunday night game of the season
The New England Patriots are still at the top of the NFL, raising a sixth Super Bowl banner before they take the field for their 2019 opener Sunday night. Did we forget to mention that may not be their biggest celebration of the evening?
The Patriots have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Antonio Brown to a one-year contract, just hours after his controversial release from the Oakland Raiders. Brown can't play in this one since league transactions are closed on Sunday and he was released Saturday, but the Patriots will still salivate over signing arguably the best receiver in the league over the past decade.
Here's how to catch the Week 1 showdown against the Patriots and their AFC rival Pittsburgh Steelers (Brown's old team). A matchup between the only two NFL franchises with six Super Bowls:
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Massachusetts)
TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo TV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Steelers are one of the hardest teams to project heading into the regular season, especially after they traded Brown and allowed Le'Veon Bell to (finally) walk in free agency and sign with the New York Jets. They still have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback and a potent running game with James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and rookie Benny Snell. Let's not forget JuJu Smith-Schuster will be the No. 1 wideout with Brown's departure and a defense that should be better than the 17th-ranked unit in points allowed last year.
Josh Gordon could be the difference in this game as Brady will need another receiver he can trust outside of Julian Edelman (at least until Brown starts his Patriots career in Week 2). Pittsburgh hasn't beaten New England in Foxboro since 2008, losing three straight games.
Predictions
Check out which team our experts like in this game here.
