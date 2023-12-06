The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to make league history by extending an impressive streak when they begin Week 14 of the 2023 NFL schedule by hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh (7-5) is looking to reach eight victories for the 20th consecutive season, which would eclipse New England's record-setting run from 2001-19. The Patriots (2-10) will hope to delay the process and end their five-game slide after suffering a 6-0 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Steelers will be without quarterback Kenny Pickett, while the Patriots will be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who are both out with ankle injuries.

Kickoff from Arcisure Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 30. Before making any Patriots vs. Steelers picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Patriots spread: Pittsburgh -6

Steelers vs. Patriots over/under: 30 points

Steelers vs. Patriots money line: Pittsburgh -270, New England +218

PIT: Steelers have scored fewer than 17 points in three straight games

NE: Patriots have gone three consecutive contests without a passing touchdown



Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh is hoping quarterback Mitch Trubisky can spark an offense that ranks 28th in the NFL in both passing (179.6 yards) and scoring (16.0 points). The 29-year-old Trubisky will make his first start of the season after Kenny Pickett went down in last week's 24-10 setback against Arizona with a high-ankle sprain that required surgery, which he underwent on Monday. Trubisky, who got the nod over Mason Rudolph, completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown after replacing Pickett in the loss to the Cardinals.

George Pickens hauled in four passes for 86 yards last Sunday, his highest yardage total since racking up 107 against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 for his third 100-yard performance of the season. The 22-year-old wideout from the University of Georgia leads the Steelers with 748 receiving yards and needs 54 to eclipse the total he amassed as a rookie last year.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England owns the second-worst record in the league, but has been solid defensively this season. The Patriots are eighth in the NFL in total defense with an average of 310.5 yards allowed and fourth against the run, as they've limited opponents to 88.7 yards per game on the ground. The club has allowed 10 points or fewer in its last three contests but lost them all, becoming the first team to accomplish the dubious feat since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals.

The Patriots could be without top running back Rhamondre Stevenson (618 yards, 4 touchdowns), who exited the loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury after gaining 39 yards on nine carries. Veteran Ezekiel Elliott stepped in to fill the void and racked up 52 yards on a season-high 17 carries. The 28-year-old Elliott, who is listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football with a thigh issue, is a two-time NFL rushing leader and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark four times during his seven-year tenure with Dallas.

How to make Steelers vs. Patriots picks on TNF

