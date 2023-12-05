The Pittsburgh Steelers will hope to maintain their hold on a prime playoff position when they kick off the Week 14 NFL schedule against the visiting New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh (7-5) occupies the top wild-card spot in the AFC despite suffering a 24-10 home loss against Arizona last Sunday. New England (2-10) is in the midst of its first five-game losing streak since 1995 after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 6-0, at home. The Patriots have won six of their last seven regular-season meetings with the Steelers.

Kickoff from Arcisure Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 30. Before making any Patriots vs. Steelers picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Steelers vs. Patriots and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Patriots spread: Pittsburgh -6

Steelers vs. Patriots over/under: 30 points

Steelers vs. Patriots money line: Pittsburgh -270, New England +218

PIT: Steelers have scored fewer than 17 points in three straight games

NE: Patriots have gone three consecutive contests without a passing touchdown



Steelers vs. Patriots live stream: Stream TNF on Amazon

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh will have Mitch Trubisky under center after Kenny Pickett underwent surgery on Monday following a high-ankle sprain in the loss to the Cardinals. The 29-year-old Trubisky, who was selected by Chicago with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, went 2-3 in five starts for the Steelers last season. In four years with the Bears, the veteran posted a 29-21 record as the team's starting quarterback.

Trubisky's top target on Thursday likely will be George Pickens, who leads Pittsburgh with 44 receptions, 748 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Running back Jaylen Warren is second on the club with 38 receptions for 243 yards and has rushed for 601 yards, 60 fewer than team leader Najee Harris. Defensively, T.J. Watt ranks second in the NFL with 14 sacks and fellow linebacker Alex Highsmith increased his season total to six with 1.5 against Arizona.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England owns the second-worst record in the league, but has been solid defensively this season. The Patriots are eighth in the NFL in total defense with an average of 310.5 yards allowed and fourth against the run, as they've limited opponents to 88.7 yards per game on the ground. The club has allowed 10 points or fewer in its last three contests but lost them all, becoming the first team to accomplish the dubious feat since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals.

The Patriots could be without top running back Rhamondre Stevenson (618 yards, 4 touchdowns), who exited the loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury after gaining 39 yards on nine carries. Veteran Ezekiel Elliott stepped in to fill the void and racked up 52 yards on a season-high 17 carries. The 28-year-old Elliott, who is listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football with a thigh issue, is a two-time NFL rushing leader and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark four times during his seven-year tenure with Dallas.

How to make Steelers vs. Patriots picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 31 combined points.

So who wins Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 176-128 roll on NFL picks, and find out.