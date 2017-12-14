Steelers vs. Patriots odds: Picks from expert who is 10-4 on New England's games

There are several huge matchups in Week 15 of the NFL season, none bigger than the showdown between the Patriots and the Steelers. After opening as one-point favorites, the Patriots are now favored by three. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54.



With the top seed in the AFC potentially on the line and the odds rapidly on the move, you need to see what data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.



Oh uses a data-driven approach to dominate his NFL picks and he's been especially locked in on the Patriots. In Week 11, Oh told readers to jump all over New England as a 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders. The result? The Patriots breezed to a 33-8 victory, giving Oh yet another cash and helping him to a blistering 10-4 run picking games involving New England.



Part of his success: He co-founded AccuScore and specializes in sports simulations, projections, and statistical analysis. His NFL projection model at SportsLine is rated No. 1 by NFLPickWatch and was used by the three largest fantasy sports sites.



Now, he's analyzed this massive AFC showdown on Sunday from every possible angle and locked in his pick. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



Oh knows that New England, after weeks of dominating both straight-up and against the spread, suffered a stunning setback against the Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" in Week 14.



The Steelers, meanwhile, have won eight in a row and are making a real push to take the top spot in the AFC. Antonio Brown has been targeted at least 12 times in each of the past four weeks and piled up an insane 627 yards and six touchdowns during that span.



But just because the Patriots had a shocking loss last week and the Steelers haven't been defeated since early October doesn't mean Pittsburgh will stay within the spread on Sunday against the defending champs.



New England's loss against Miami might prove to be a fluke. New England didn't have Rob Gronkowski (suspension) and the Pats very well could have been looking ahead to the Steelers.



And even though the Steelers are piling up wins at an alarming rate, they've been cutting it extremely close. Only two of their victories during the their streak have come by more than one score, and their last three games against the Packers, Bengals and Ravens have all come down to the wire.



Bill Belichick is also dominant after a loss. He's won nearly 80 percent of games the week after a loss during his New England career.

Oh is leaning towards the Under, but what about against the spread, which he's made his name picking?



He has evaluated all these circumstances and found some shocking stats that led him to jump all over one of these sides. You can find out what those are and see his selection only over at SportsLine.



So which side should you back in New England-Pittsburgh on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see what big statistical advantage determines which side of Steelers-Patriots you need to be all over, all from the expert who is one a red-hot 10-4 run on his selections involving the Patriots, and find out.