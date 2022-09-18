The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both lost their longtime franchise quarterbacks in recent years, with Tom Brady leaving for the Buccaneers in free agency three seasons ago and Ben Roethlisberger retiring this offseason. Now, the two familiar franchises will go head-to-head in Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on Paramount+, with both trying to establish new offensive identities. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

New England is a 2-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 40.5.

Week 2 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Steelers

For Patriots vs. Steelers, the model is backing the Over (40.5) to hit with ease. After jumping out to a 17-3 lead over the Bengals in Week 1, the Steelers stumbled late and wound up going to overtime. However, a 53-yard field goal as the overtime period expired by Chris Boswell gave them a 23-20 victory despite coming in as 7-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh's defense caused massive problems for a clearly overmatched Cincinnati offensive line, sacking Joe Burrow seven times and forcing five turnovers to fuel the win. However, the Steelers lost T.J. Watt to a pectoral injury in the process and not having the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year could hinder their ability to disrupt the game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Patriots only managed seven points against the Dolphins in Week 1, but they were undone by three turnovers. The model is expecting Bill Belichick's squad to take advantage of a Steelers defense that allowed 432 yards of total offense last week and is now without Watt. That's why the model has over 40.5 hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

