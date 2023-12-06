With the over/under set at 30, oddsmakers aren't expecting Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football to have much scoring. However, if you're betting NFL player props, you should be able to add plenty of excitement to this Week 14 matchup. Over the last five weeks, Pittsburgh's rushing attack has come alive with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren giving the Steelers a thunder-and-lightning pairing that has helped the Steelers average 165.2 yards per game on the ground during that span.

The latest Patriots vs. Steelers NFL prop bets list Warren's rushing total at 48.5 with Harris potentially sidelined, a total he has cruised past his last five games. So which side of those NFL lines should you play and which other TNF NFL props should you target as you place your NFL bets and Steelers vs. Patriots same-game parlay? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 14 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Steelers vs. Patriots NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Top NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Patriots

After analyzing Patriots vs. Steelers and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky goes over 180.5 passing yards. Pittsburgh has become a running team in recent weeks, but with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out, you can expect Bill Belichick to be loading the box to gum up the works up front.

That should create opportunities for Trubisky to attack downfield with George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth. Trubisky threw for 117 yards and a touchdown on 17 pass attempts despite playing only one half in torrential rain last week in a stunning loss to the Cardinals.

Last season, Trubisky comfortably surpassed 180.5 passing yards in three of the four games in which he attempted 30 or more passes, so that will be the magic number on Thursday. New England ranks 16th in passing yards allowed this season and third in rushing yards allowed, so expect a more pass-happy Pittsburgh offense on Thursday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

