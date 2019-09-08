Steelers vs. Patriots: Week 1 Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis of a Week 1 contest between these AFC rivals
After a jam packed Sunday of football, it's time for the Super Bowl champions to bask in their title on the primetime stage.
It's fitting that the 100th season of the NFL caps off its Sunday by having the Patriots play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With New England's latest title, the Patriots and Steelers are currently tied for for the most Super Bowl championships won by a franchise with six.
While this matchup would have been enough to fill the pallet of any NFL fan, the added spice of New England signing former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown following his release from the Raiders is set to loom large over Foxborough.
Remember, Tom Brady has never lost to the Steelers in his career at Gillette Stadium. Lifetime, TB12 is 11-3 against Pittsburgh, but they were able to get the better of him in their most recent matchup back in Week 15 in 2018.
How to watch, stream Steelers vs. Patriots
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds. Click here to reload the page if you encounter live blog issues.
