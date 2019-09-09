Steelers vs. Patriots: Week 1 Live updates, highlights, game stats for 'Sunday Night Football'
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis of a Week 1 contest between these AFC rivals
FOXBOROUGH -- Well, the Super Bowl champs look like the Super Bowl champs.
At halftime, the Patriots are leading the Steelers, 20-0. New England's offense headlined by Tom Brady has been able to run over Pittsburgh's defense thus far. TB12 has completed 16-of-25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns already. The first score came on a 20-yard reception by Josh Gordon, while it was Phillip Dorsett snagging the second.
Defensively, the Patriots have smothered Ben Roethlisberger for the bulk of the night. They haven't forced turnovers, but Stephon Gilmore has kept star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster mostly quiet.
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds. Click here to reload the page if you encounter live blog issues.
