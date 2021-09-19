Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Las Vegas 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 12-4; Las Vegas 8-8

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at home. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Pittsburgh has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Steelers netted a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got one touchdown from WR Diontae Johnson. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 115.90.

Special teams collected 11 points for Pittsburgh. K Chris Boswell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Las Vegas ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Monday with a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Las Vegas got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was QB Derek Carr out in front passing for two TDs and 435 yards on 56 attempts. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 134.20.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $140.00

Odds

The Steelers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas both have one win in their last two games.