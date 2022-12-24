The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to use the cold to their advantage when they take on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers (6-8), who have won four of six, have a 67-33 record in the month of December since 2000. The Raiders (6-8), who have won four of five, are just 35-65 in December since the turn of the century. Las Vegas has won six of the last eight meetings with Pittsburgh. Both teams are still alive in the 2022 NFL playoff picture but likely need to win out, and then get help, to make it.

Kickoff from Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Raiders are averaging 24.1 points per game this season, 10th-best in the NFL, while the Steelers average 17.9, 27th-best. Pittsburgh is favored by 2 points in the latest Raiders vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Raiders picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Raiders vs. Steelers:

Raiders vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -2

Raiders vs. Steelers over/under: 38 points

Raiders vs. Steelers money line: Raiders +110, Steelers -130

LV: The Raiders are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

PIT: The Steelers are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record

Why the Steelers can cover

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (questionable, toe) leads Pittsburgh in receiving, and is coming off a stellar performance at Carolina on Sunday. In that game, he had 10 receptions for 98 yards, converting five first downs. For the season, he has caught 77 passes for 745 yards (9.7 average) with five explosive plays, including a long of 37 yards. He has 182 yards after the catch and has converted 39 first downs.

Defensively, linebacker T.J. Watt continues to be a difference-maker. In seven games in 2022, including the last six after returning from injury, Watt has 29 tackles, including 19 solo, with four sacks for 25 yards and five tackles for loss. He has four pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. In the win over the Panthers, he registered 1.5 sacks.

Why the Raiders can cover

Despite that, the Steelers are not a lock to cover the Raiders vs. Steelers spread. That's because the Raiders are led by quarterback Derek Carr, who has completed 289 of 472 passes (61.2%) for 3,348 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and an 89.2 rating. He is coming off a 231-yard and three-touchdown performance against the Patriots. He has thrown for two or more touchdowns in six of the last seven games.

Carr's top target has been wide receiver Davante Adams. In 14 games, Adams has 86 receptions for 1,275 yards (14.8 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has 20 explosive plays, including a season-high 58-yarder with 417 yards after the catch and 55 first-down conversions. In one of his best games of the season, Adams made eight catches for 177 yards (22.1 average) and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4.

