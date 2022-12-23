Teams looking to string back-to-back victories meet when the Las Vegas Raiders battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Christmas Eve AFC matchup on Saturday night. The Raiders (6-8) have been hot of late, winning four of five, including a 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Steelers (6-8) have also played well following a 2-6 start, winning three of their last four games. Pittsburgh is coming off a 24-16 win at Carolina on Sunday. Both teams remain alive in the 2022 NFL playoff picture but likely need to win out and get help to qualify.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Raiders lead the all-time series 17-13, including a 14-10 edge in the regular season. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 38. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Raiders picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, the model has broken down Steelers vs. Raiders from every angle and locked in its NFL Week 16 picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Raiders vs. Steelers:

Raiders vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -2.5

Raiders vs. Steelers over/under: 38 points

Raiders vs. Steelers money line: Raiders +115, Steelers -135

LV: The Raiders are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

PIT: The Steelers are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record

Raiders vs. Steelers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected back this week to start against the Raiders after missing time with a concussion. In 10 games this season, Pickett has completed 191 of 294 passes (65%) for 1,797 yards and four touchdowns. He has also thrown eight interceptions and has a rating of 74.9. The rookie has continued to improve and has thrown two touchdowns and zero interceptions since Oct. 30. In a 37-30 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 20, he completed 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards (59.5%) and one touchdown. He has also rushed for three scores.

Although he is dealing with a hip injury, running back Najee Harris is also expected to be ready for Saturday. Harris has played in all 14 games and has carried 211 times for 790 yards (3.7 average) and six touchdowns. He has one explosive play of 36 yards and has converted 34 first downs on the ground. Harris has been effective out of the backfield, catching 32 passes for 165 yards (5.2 average) and two touchdowns. He has 160 yards after the catch with another 12 first-down conversions through the air. See which side to back here.

Why the Raiders can cover

Despite that, the Steelers are not a lock to cover the Raiders vs. Steelers spread. That's because the Raiders are led by quarterback Derek Carr, who has completed 289 of 472 passes (61.2%) for 3,348 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and an 89.2 rating. He is coming off a 231-yard and three-touchdown performance against the Patriots. He has thrown for two or more touchdowns in six of the last seven games.

Carr's top target has been wide receiver Davante Adams. In 14 games, Adams has 86 receptions for 1,275 yards (14.8 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has 20 explosive plays, including a season-high 58-yarder with 417 yards after the catch and 55 first-down conversions. In one of his best games of the season, Adams made eight catches for 177 yards (22.1 average) and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4. See which side to back here.

How to make Raiders vs. Steelers picks

The model has broken down Saturday's Steelers vs. Raiders matchup from all angles. The model is leaning Over on the total, predicting 41 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Raiders on Saturday? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Steelers spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the model on a 157-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.