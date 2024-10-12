A week after facing the Cowboys, the Steelers will battle their other historic rival in Week 6, as Pittsburgh will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a showdown of two AFC teams.

There's a ton of history between the Steelers and Raiders. From 1972-76, the two franchises met each other in the playoffs each year, with the winner going on to win the Super Bowl three times. There was no love lost between the two teams back then, and that bad blood will be in the air when the Steelers and Raiders take the field Sunday.

Quarterback play will be a key focus in this game. For the Steelers, Justin Fields is hoping to further strengthen his argument to be the team's permanent QB1 with Russell Wilson expecting to be elevated to the No. 2 spot for Sunday. For the Raiders, Aidan O'Connell will make his 11th career start and first of the 2024 season after replacing Gardner Minshew.

Below is all the information you'll need in order to follow the action in real time. We've also included our prediction for the big game.

Steelers vs. Raiders where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Channel: CBS | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Steelers -3; O/U 36.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Steelers vs. Raiders prediction

Maxx Crosby's return will help, but the continued absence of Davante Adams is a pretty big blow for the Raiders. Conversely, the Steelers are getting back running back Jaylen Warren, who has been bothered by injuries all season up to this point.

Pittsburgh's 1-2 running back punch of Warren and Najee Harris will likely play a huge role in the outcome of this game. The Steelers should have success against a Raiders defense that is just 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and 26th in yards-per-carry allowed.

The Raiders' best bid at a possible upset will be getting the Steelers' offense off the field on possession downs. Las Vegas has had success in that department this year as they are currently fourth in the NFL in third down defense. O'Connell will have to do his best to avoid T.J. Watt, who recently became the second-fastest player to reach 100 career sacks.

Given Adams' absence and Warren's return, I don't see the Raiders upsetting the Steelers, who are looking to snap their two-game losing streak.

Score: Steelers 20, Raiders 16