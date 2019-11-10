Steelers vs. Rams: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-4; L.A. Rams 5-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The Rams don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
The Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, winning 24-10. Among those leading the charge for the Rams was WR Cooper Kupp, who caught seven passes for 220 yards and one TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jared Goff's 65-yard TD bomb to Kupp in the second quarter. Goff finished with a QB rating of 119.3, the best he's achieved all season.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when Pittsburgh and the Indianapolis Colts clashed last week, but Pittsburgh ultimately edged out the opposition 26-24. No one had a big game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from TE Vance McDonald and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 5-3 and Pittsburgh to 4-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Steelers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Pittsburgh 12 vs. L.A. Rams 6
