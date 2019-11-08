Steelers vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from model on 90-60 roll

The Pittsburgh Steelers will aim for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Steelers began the season with three straight losses, but have turned things around without the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) to remain in contention for the postseason. Pittsburgh, which has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings, has played four of its last five games at home, winning three of them. The Rams also have aspirations to join the NFL playoff picture as they seek their third win in a row following a three-game losing streak. They will, however, be without Brandin Cooks, as the wide receiver has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Steelers odds, while the over-under is 44. Before you consider making any Steelers vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, consistently beating NFL odds. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Rams vs. Steelers 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning over the total, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rams have been a strong bet after their bye week, going 4-0-1 against the spread the last five times. Running back Todd Gurley has found the end zone six times in his last four games, while linebacker Cory Littleton leads Los Angeles with 66 tackles and has made two of the team's six interceptions this season.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on pace for a monster season and he needs just 78 yards to eclipse the career high of 869 he set as a rookie in 2017. The Eastern Washington product has recorded at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in his last two games against the AFC North this year, including a career-best 220 and a score against Cincinnati in Week 8. Here are three recent NFL betting trends involving the Rams:

The Rams are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games.

Los Angeles is 5-1 against the spread in non-division contests.

The Rams are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games after allowing more than 250 passing yards.

But just because L.A. has plenty of weapons doesn't mean it'll cover the Rams vs. Steelers spread on Sunday. That's because Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Samuels will likely carry the bulk of the load in James Conner's (shoulder) absence after setting a franchise record for most receptions in a game by a running back with 13 last week.

Linebacker Bud Dupree is the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery against the Colts. The fifth-year player has notched a sack in four straight home games and already has matched the career-high of six he posted in 2017. The Steelers look to remain perfect, as they've won all three of their meetings with the Rams under coach Mike Tomlin. Here are three viable betting trends involving the Steelers:

The Steelers have covered three straight against the Rams.

Pittsburgh is 8-1 against the spread as an underdog since 2018.

The Steelers are 9-3-2 against the number as a home underdog under coach Mike Tomlin.

Who wins Rams vs. Steelers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Rams spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced computer model on a 90-60 run on top-rated NFL picks.