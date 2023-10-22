The Los Angeles Rams look to surpass the .500 mark on Sunday as they play host to their third straight home game, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Rams (3-3) enter off a 26-9 home victory over division rival Arizona, while Pittsburgh had a bye in Week 6 after rallying to beat AFC North foe Baltimore 17-10 two weeks ago. Pittsburgh has won the last four meetings as the Rams franchise hasn't won this matchup since 2003. The Rams are 4-1-1 against the spread, while the Steelers are 3-2 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Rams vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Steelers:

Rams vs. Steelers spread: Rams -3

Rams vs. Steelers over/under: 44 points

Rams vs. Steelers money line: Rams -169, Steelers +142

Rams vs. Steelers picks:

Rams vs. Steelers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh needs better quarterback play out of Kenny Pickett if it is going to have further success in 2023. The 2022 first-round pick has thrown for only 1,027 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season. While he did play better against Baltimore (18 of 32 for 224 yards and a touchdown) than in previous contests, Pickett will need to rely on the returning Diontae Johnson and George Pickens (22-393-2) in order to move the ball downfield effectively.

The Steelers' rushing attack has always been subpar this season due to the ineffectiveness of starter Najee Harris. Pittsburgh is averaging 80.4 yards per game on the ground, fifth worst in the league, as Harris is averaging less than 50 yards per game. Fellow running back Jaylen Warren has been a nice complement to Harris, especially in the receiving game, where he has 21 catches for 166 yards. Against a potent Rams offense, it's likely the Steelers will have to generate points a handful of times to pull out the victory. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

Will the Steelers have an answer for the Rams' dynamic wide receivers, namely All-Pro Cooper Kupp? In two games since returning from injury, Kupp has 15 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. Rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua predictably hasn't posted the same kind of numbers he did in the first four games with Kupp back in action, but he still has 50 receptions for 598 yards and two touchdowns thus far in 2023.

While quarterback Matthew Stafford should fare well against the Pittsburgh defense, Los Angeles' rushing attack is a question mark with the absence of starter Kyren Williams and backup Ronnie Rivers. Rookie Zach Evans and veterans Darrell Henderson, Royce Freeman, and Myles Gaskin will do their best to equal the production lost due to injury at the position. The Steelers are allowing the fourth most rushing yards to teams in 2023 (143.8 per game) so it's not out of the question for the Rams to still find success on the ground. See which team to pick here.

How to make Steelers vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Rams vs. Steelers on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Rams spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 172-120 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.