The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers each look to win their second straight game as they face off on Sunday afternoon. The Rams (3-3) enter off a 26-9 home win over Arizona last week, while Pittsburgh (3-2) enters off a bye week after staging a fourth quarter rally against Baltimore in Week 5. The Steelers have won the last four meetings as the Rams franchise seeks their first win in the series since 2003. Los Angeles is 4-1-1 against the spread, while Pittsburgh is 3-2 ATS in 2023.

Rams vs. Steelers spread: Rams -3

Rams vs. Steelers over/under: 44 points

Rams vs. Steelers money line: Rams -169, Steelers +142

Rams vs. Steelers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh needs better quarterback play out of Kenny Pickett if it is going to have further success in 2023. The 2022 first round pick has thrown for only 1,027 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season. While he did play better against Baltimore (18 of 32 for 224 yards and a touchdown) than in previous contests, Pickett will need to rely on the returning Diontae Johnson and George Pickens (22-393-2) in order to move the ball downfield effectively.

The Steelers' rushing attack has always been subpar this season due to the ineffectiveness of starter Najee Harris. Pittsburgh is averaging 80.4 yards per game on the ground, fifth worst in the league, as Harris is averaging less than 50 yards per game. Fellow running back Jaylen Warren has been a nice complement to Harris, especially in the receiving game, where he has 21 catches for 166 yards. Against a potent Rams offense, it's likely the Steelers will have to generate points a handful of times to pull out the victory. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

After missing four games due to injury, WR Cooper Kupp has been dominant since his return in Week 5. The Rams No. 1 target and Super Bowl LVI MVP has 15 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown in two games alongside rookie sensation Puka Nacua. The 2023 fifth round pick from BYU was held to four catches for 26 yards last Sunday, but still has 50 receptions for 598 yards and two scores this season. Teams will struggle to contain LA's top two receivers all season if they stay healthy.

If there is a concern for Los Angeles this weekend, it's the rushing attack which has been spearheaded by RB Kyren Williams. Williams and his backup, Ronnie Rivers, are out this weekend due to injuries so the combination of Zach Evans, Darrell Henderson, Royce Freeman, and Myles Gaskin will have to fill the role. In Week 6, Williams rushed 20 times for 158 yards and a touchdown, most of which came during a spirited second half performance. Pittsburgh is surrendering the fourth most rushing yards to teams this season (143.8 per game), so the opportunity for the Rams' reserves to have success is possible. See which team to pick here.

