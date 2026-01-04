Skip to Main Content
Steelers vs. Ravens live updates: Pittsburgh hosts Baltimore in winner-take-all game for AFC North on 'SNF'

The winner claims the AFC North title, while the loser begins preparations for the offseason

By
1 min read

The playoffs have started one week early for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are playing for the AFC North division title and the playoff spot that comes with it. The winner of tonight's game will host a wild-card playoff game, while the loser will immediately begin their offseason. 

Baltimore (8-8) has put itself in this position after winning seven of its last 10 games following a 1-5 start. The Ravens are coming off an impressive 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers that was spearheaded by future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry's 216 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. Henry will be joined in the backfield tonight by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week's game with a back injury. 

Pittsburgh (9-7) will have to beat Baltimore without DK Metcalf, who had a season-high 148 receiving yards when the Steelers defeated the Ravens back in Week 14. The Steelers will have T.J. Watt back in the lineup after he missed the past four games with a partially collapsed lung. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night. 

Where to watch Steelers vs. Ravens live

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 
  • TV: NBC 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Ravens -4.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)
Jackson runs for the game's first first down

Jackson gets to the outside on an RPO for a first down. Beat Kyler Dugger to the sticks. 

Jackson clearly isn't 100% though. Doesn't have the speed he usually has. But appears to be mobile enough to be a threat. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:28 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:28 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Henry rips off a long run, but flag is thrown

Henry rips off a 52-yard run on the opening play, but Zay Flowers gets flagged for an illegal block that looked perfectly legal. 

Either way, the Ravens move the ball to their own 41, making it a 26-yard run for Henry. Also, Cam Heyward was shaken up on the play and is out of the game. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:27 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers win toss

And defer to the second half. Ravens to start the game with the ball. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:23 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Key to this game

Turnovers is always key, but I think it's going to be especially critical tonight. This could favor the Steelers, as Aaron Rodgers is the best QB in NFL history in terms of not turning the ball over. I could also see Jackson trying to do much in his first game back from injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:22 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:22 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome back, T.J.

The Steelers introduce their defense, with T.J. Watt receiving a huge roar as he is playing in his first game in a month. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:19 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Winner to face Texans

Whoever wins this game will host the Houston Texans next week in the AFC wild-card round. Pittsburgh was crushed by Houston the last time it faced the Texans back in 2023. Baltimore has won its last two games against the Texans that includes in the 2023 division round. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:12 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

We've (kind of) been here before

While this is the first AFC North game where the division title was at stake, the Steelers did clinch the division title -- while knocking the Ravens out of postseason contention -- by virtue of Antonio Brown's "Immaculate Extension" on Christmas Day, 2016. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:11 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens reinforcements

Baltimore has struggled most of the year in terms of its pass rush. The Ravens have been better in that area lately with the return of Tavius Robinson, who is tied for second on the team with 3.5 sacks despite playing in just nine games. 

Ravens need to put pressure on Aaron Rodgers tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 1:03 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 8:03 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Which Rodgers will we get tonight?

While he has mostly been good this season, Rodgers has had his hiccups, including last week's debacle in Cleveland. 

During that game, Rodgers often opted to make the harder throw instead of the easier one. The result was often negative, including his three straight incompletions to Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the end of the game. 

It'll be interesting to see if Rodgers takes more of the easy completions tonight. I expect RB Kenny Gainwell -- who this week was named the team's MVP -- to have a significant workout tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 12:55 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 7:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lamar vs. the Steelers

Jackson is just 3-5 vs. the Steelers, but he's 2-1 in his last three games. Jackson's mobility will be something to watch tonight. He was clearly not himself during Baltimore's Week 14 loss to Pittsburgh, and that contributed to the Steelers being able to contain him. 

If Jackson is more mobile tonight, that will be significant. If he isn't, that should level the playing field against a Pittsburgh offense that doesn't have DK Metcalf. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 12:50 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 7:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Happy Birthday, King!

Today is Derrick Henry's 32nd birthday. This has been a monumental season for Henry, who moved into 10th on the NFL's all-time rushing list. 

Henry is a big reason why Baltimore is in position to win the AFC North tonight with a win. He had a season-high 36 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns during last Saturday's must-win over the Packers. Henry was contained against the Steelers back in Week 14, rushing for 94 yards on 25 carries. 

Baltimore did run for 217 yards in that game, though, with Keaton Mitchell ripping off a 55-yard run. Lamar Jackson contributed to the cause with 43 yards and a score on seven carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 12:42 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 7:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Divine intervention?

A priest apparently just blessed the field with holy water. This is the city where the Immaculate Reception happened, after all. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 12:30 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 7:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tomlin on the verge of history

If the Steelers win tonight, Mike Tomlin will tie Steelers Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll for ninth on the all-time wins list. Noll won 193 games during his legendary tenure in Pittsburgh that included four Super Bowl wins over a six-year span. 

Tomlin, 53, also holds the record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career. Tomlin was 5-1 in his first six playoff games in Pittsburgh that included a Super Bowl title and two AFC titles. He's just 3-10 in the playoffs since, though. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 12:24 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 7:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Harmon effect

The Steelers set out this offseason to atone for their 299 rushing yards allowed during last January's playoff loss to Baltimore. That included selecting former Michigan State/Oregon standout defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in the first round. 

Pittsburgh's run defense has been vastly better with Harmon on the field this year. Harmon missed six games earlier this year, and the Steelers' defense struggled to replace him. He was inactive, for example, when the Bills gashed Pittsburgh for 249 rushing yards back in Week 13. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2026, 12:17 AM
Jan. 04, 2026, 7:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactives

No surprises for Pittsburgh. One thing that's notable is that Roman Wilson continues to be a non-factor despite DK Metcalf's suspension. An underrated part of Pittsburgh's Week 17 loss to Cleveland was the absence of Calvin Austin III, the team's No. 2 receiver. He's back this week, which should help the Steelers' offense. 

Kaleb Johnson also somewhat of a surprise. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2026, 11:57 PM
Jan. 04, 2026, 6:57 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives

Rashod Bateman is out as he and Marlon Humphrey were battling an illness in the days leading up to the game. Humphrey is apparently feeling good enough to play. Bateman's absence may give DeAndre Hopkins more opportunities to make plays. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2026, 11:52 PM
Jan. 04, 2026, 6:52 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

What's at stake tonight

Outside of a playoff berth, there are several other possible ramifications based off tonight's outcome. We cover several of those in this story

Specifically, there's been a lot of noise regarding Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh's futures in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, respectively. It should be noted that Tomlin has two years left on his contract, although there is reportedly an option for 2027 that the Steelers need to pick up by March 1. 

Harbaugh has three years left on an extension he signed this past offseason. While this season hasn't gone as planned, it's far-fetched to think that the Ravens would part with Harbaugh less than a year after giving him an extension. 

There's also the future of Aaron Rodgers, who has alluded to this possibly being his final season. That obviously means that tonight could be final game if the Steelers lose. 

Bryan DeArdo
Bryan DeArdo
Jan. 04, 2026, 6:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome!

Welcome to our coverage of tonight's matchup between the Steelers and Ravens that is essentially a playoff game. 

The winner will capture the AFC North title and the playoff spot that comes with it. The loser can start making tee times and other offseason plans. 

We'll have inactives for both teams shortly. The Steelers enter this game extremely healthy which includes the return of T.J. Watt, who hasn't played since suffering a partially collapsed lunch a month ago. The Steelers will once again be without DK Metcalf, who had a career-high 148 receiving yards during the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Ravens. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2026, 11:32 PM
Jan. 04, 2026, 6:32 pm EST
