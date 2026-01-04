The playoffs have started one week early for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are playing for the AFC North division title and the playoff spot that comes with it. The winner of tonight's game will host a wild-card playoff game, while the loser will immediately begin their offseason.

Baltimore (8-8) has put itself in this position after winning seven of its last 10 games following a 1-5 start. The Ravens are coming off an impressive 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers that was spearheaded by future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry's 216 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. Henry will be joined in the backfield tonight by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week's game with a back injury.

Pittsburgh (9-7) will have to beat Baltimore without DK Metcalf, who had a season-high 148 receiving yards when the Steelers defeated the Ravens back in Week 14. The Steelers will have T.J. Watt back in the lineup after he missed the past four games with a partially collapsed lung.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Ravens live