Given the uncertainty of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Ravens, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has decided to cancel Pittsburgh's Friday practice. Tomlin also gave the Steelers Thursday off after the league had already rescheduled the game from Thursday night to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The Steelers are awaiting word from the NFL as it relates to whether Sunday's game will be played. Baltimore is currently not permitted to enter its facility after quarterback Lamar Jackson and seven other Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night. Several Ravens players, including Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Pernell McPhee, Trace McSorley, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari and Calais Campbell, tested positive prior to the league's decision to postpone the game. The Ravens have disciplined a staff member who may have broken COVID-19 protocols.

Many Pittsburgh players voiced their frustration again via social media after the league made the decision to postpone the game. This marks the second time the Steelers have had their schedule altered after the league moved their Week 8 bye to Week 4 following the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak. Pittsburgh originally had a mini-bye coming following this week's game against the Ravens before it was postponed to Sunday. Likely adding to the Steelers' frustrations is fact that they will not receive a game check if this game is not played.

On Friday, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that the Steelers are hoping to receive clarity from the NFL soon. The league has several options as it relates to handling this game. One option could be playing this game on Week 18 if the NFL does elect to add a make-up week. The league could also cancel the game altogether, which would increase the odds of expanding the playoff field to 16 teams. As it currently stands, the Steelers would host the Ravens if the league expands the postseason, meaning that the rematch between these AFC North rivals may not take place until January.

The Steelers weren't the only NFL team to cancel practice Friday. The Broncos canceled practice after a player and two staff members tested positive for the virus. The Rams also canceled practice after two members of the organization received results on Thursday that require additional testing.