Steelers vs. Ravens odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from dialed-in computer simulation

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have had a fierce rivalry since the old Browns became the Ravens in 1996. Since the AFC North was formed in 2002, the Steelers have won the division eight times, while the Ravens have captured five crowns. In Week 5, the two rivals will go head-to-head, with the Ravens (2-2) in second place and the Steelers (1-3) in third, both trailing the division-leading Browns. Steelers vs. Ravens goes down at Heinz Field and kickoff is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is a game-time decision with a toe injury. Baltimore is favored by 3.5, while the total is at 44 in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds after opening at 42.5. But before you make any Week 5 NFL predictions, scope out the Steelers vs. Ravens picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows the Steelers made easy work of Cincinnati last Monday and carried off a 27-3 victory. Among those leading the charge for Pittsburgh was running back James Conner, who picked up 42 yards on the ground on ten carries and caught an eye-popping eight passes for 83 yards. Jaylen Samuels added another 10 carries and a touchdown and also caught eight passes for 57 yards.

The Ravens are coming off disheartening losses to the Chiefs and Browns that soured an impressive 2-0 start. However, the franchise still feels encouraged about the developments that Lamar Jackson has made as a quarterback.

Baltimore leads the NFL in scoring and total yardage through four weeks and has kept opponents off-kilter with an extremely balanced attack. Baltimore leads the NFL in rushing yards (823) and yards per rush attempt (5.9), which has allowed Jackson to complete 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,110 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Look for Baltimore to attack a Steelers defense that gave up at least 425 yards in its first three games of the season.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Steelers are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest yards per game in the league, generating only 283.50 on average. On the other hand, the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns, with 17 on the season.

