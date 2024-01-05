The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to earn a playoff berth for the seventh time in the past 10 years when they battle the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup on Saturday. The Steelers (9-7), who have not had a losing record under coach Mike Tomlin since he took over in 2007, are coming off a 30-23 win at Seattle on Sunday. The Ravens (13-3), who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, rolled to a 56-19 win over Miami last Sunday. Since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008, Baltimore has reached the postseason 11 times in 16 seasons.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Steelers are three-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 35.

The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Ravens spread: Pittsburgh -3

Steelers vs. Ravens over-under: 35 points

Steelers vs. Ravens money line: Pittsburgh -178, Baltimore +148

PIT: Steelers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

BAL: Ravens are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Steelers can cover

Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start against Baltimore as Kenny Pickett continues to nurse an ankle injury. Rudolph is coming off a solid performance in last Sunday's win at Seattle. In that game, he completed 18 of 24 passes (75%) for 274 yards for a 112.2 rating. A week earlier in a 34-11 win over Cincinnati, he completed 17 of 27 passes (63%) for 290 yards and two touchdowns. In four seasons with the Steelers, Rudolph has completed 273 of 438 passes (62.3%) for 2,933 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Running back Najee Harris powers the running game. In 16 games, he has carried 229 times for 923 yards (4.0 average) and seven touchdowns. He has converted 45 first downs. Harris has been an option out of the backfield, catching 24 passes for 149 yards (6.2 average), including one explosive play of 32 yards. He is coming off his first 100-yard game of the year on Sunday, carrying 27 times for 122 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

Despite that, the Steelers are not a lock to cover the Steelers vs. Ravens spread. That's because Baltimore still has a solid quarterback option even with Lamar Jackson sitting. In his place will be fourth-year veteran Tyler Huntley, who has filled in admirably for Jackson when he has been unable to go. In 19 career games, he has completed 206 of 314 passes (65.6%) for 1,811 yards and seven touchdowns.

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon III is expected to see action for the Ravens. He has played in just three games this season, but has 19 carries for 63 yards (3.3 average) and one touchdown. The ninth-year veteran from Wisconsin is a former 1,000-yard rusher for the Los Angeles Chargers, and has scored 10 touchdowns in a season twice. In 111 games played, Gordon has carried 1,586 times for 6,525 yards (4.1 average) and 56 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Steelers vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 37 combined points.

So who wins Ravens vs. Steelers on Saturday?