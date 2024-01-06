The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to earn their third postseason appearance over the past four years when they battle the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 18 NFL matchup on Saturday. The Ravens (13-3) have already clinched the AFC's top seed and are expected to rest a number of players, including MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Still, Baltimore would like nothing better than to eliminate Pittsburgh and earn its 14th win of the season to tie the franchise record for victories. The Steelers (9-7) will need to win and get some help to earn a Wild Card spot in the NFL playoff picture.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Steelers are three-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 34.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Steelers picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Steelers vs. Ravens and identified its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Ravens spread: Pittsburgh -3

Steelers vs. Ravens over-under: 34.5 points

Steelers vs. Ravens money line: Pittsburgh -178, Baltimore +148

PIT: Steelers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

BAL: Ravens are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Steelers vs. Ravens picks:

Why the Steelers can cover

Second-year running back Jaylen Warren has combined with veteran Najee Harris for a one-two punch in Pittsburgh's rushing attack. Warren carried 13 times for 75 yards and a score in last Sunday's 30-23 win at Seattle. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in two games, including a nine-carry, 129-yard and one touchdown performance in a 13-10 loss at Cleveland on Nov. 19. In 16 games, he has carried 140 times for 751 yards (5.4 average) and four touchdowns, including five explosive plays of 20 or more yards.

Wide receiver George Pickens is also having a solid season. In 16 games, he has 63 receptions for 1,140 yards (18.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has 22 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long 86 yards. He has 100 or more receiving yards in five games, including a four-catch, 195-yard and two-touchdown performance in a 34-11 win over Cincinnati on Dec. 23.

Why the Ravens can cover

Despite that, the Steelers are not a lock to cover the Steelers vs. Ravens spread. That's because Baltimore still has a solid quarterback option even with Lamar Jackson sitting. In his place will be fourth-year veteran Tyler Huntley, who has filled in admirably for Jackson when he has been unable to go. In 19 career games, he has completed 206 of 314 passes (65.6%) for 1,811 yards and seven touchdowns.

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon III is expected to see action for the Ravens. He has played in just three games this season, but has 19 carries for 63 yards (3.3 average) and one touchdown. The ninth-year veteran from Wisconsin is a former 1,000-yard rusher for the Los Angeles Chargers, and has scored 10 touchdowns in a season twice. In 111 games played, Gordon has carried 1,586 times for 6,525 yards (4.1 average) and 56 touchdowns.

How to make Steelers vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 37 combined points.

So who wins Ravens vs. Steelers on Saturday, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations?