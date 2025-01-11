The sixth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers will try to snap a five-game postseason losing streak when they battle the third-seeded Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card Weekend matchup on Saturday. Pittsburgh has not won a playoff game since the 2016 season, while Baltimore lost last year's AFC Championship Game, 17-10, to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers (10-7), who have lost four games in a row, are 5-4 on the road this season. The Ravens (12-5), who won their second consecutive AFC North title, have won four in a row and are 6-2 on their home field in 2024-25. Ravens receiver Zay Flowers is out with a knee injury.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds, up 1.5 from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. The Ravens are -529 money-line favorites (risk $529 to win $100) after the line opened at -469, while the Steelers are +394 underdogs (risk $100 to win $394).

Steelers vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -9.5



Steelers vs. Ravens over-under: 43.5 points

Steelers vs. Ravens money line: Steelers +394, Ravens -529

PIT: Steelers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

BAL: Ravens are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off another MVP-type regular season. In 17 starts, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with four interceptions and a 119.6 rating. He also carried 139 times for 915 yards and four touchdowns with eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 48, and 47 first-down conversions. In the Dec. 21 win over Pittsburgh, he completed 15 of 23 passes (65.2%) for 207 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Veteran running back Derrick Henry leads the ground attack. In 17 games, Henry has carried 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns with 19 explosive plays, including a long of 87 yards. He also has 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 average) and two touchdowns. In Saturday's 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, he carried 20 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. See which side to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson leads the Pittsburgh offense. In 11 games, he has completed 214 of 336 passes (63.7%) for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 95.6 rating. He has also carried 43 times for 155 yards (3.6 average) and two touchdowns. In the December loss to Baltimore, he completed 22 of 33 passes (66.7%) for 217 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Running back Najee Harris has been a weapon in the running game. In 17 games, he has carried 263 times for 1,043 yards (4.0 average) and six touchdowns. He has nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 36, with 50 first-down conversions. He also has 36 receptions for 283 yards (7.9 average) and four explosive plays. In a 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 28, he rushed 19 times for 114 yards. See which side to pick here.

