The Baltimore Ravens hope to continue their home winning streak when they host the AFC North-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore (10-5) lost its first two games at M&T Bank Stadium this season but has been perfect since, winning each of the last five contests at home. The Steelers (7-8) have won three straight on the road and four of five overall, with the loss coming at home against the Ravens in Week 14. Baltimore, which has already clinched a playoff spot, still has a shot at the division title while Pittsburgh enters Week 17 still alive for a wild-card berth.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 35. Before making any Ravens vs. Steelers picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Steelers vs. Ravens and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Ravens vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -2

Steelers vs. Ravens over/under: 35 points

Steelers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -130, Pittsburgh +110

BAL: The Ravens are 1-6-1 against the spread in their last eight home games

PIT: The Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests in Baltimore

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), who leads the team in rushing with 764 yards, has been sidelined since the first quarter of Baltimore's 10-9 victory against Denver in Week 13. However, the Ravens still rank second in the NFL in rushing with an average of 166 yards per contest and have three other players with more than 400 yards on the ground. J.K. Dobbins gained 59 yards in the team's 17-9 win against Atlanta last week after posting back-to-back 100-yard performances.

Putting points on the board against Baltimore has not been an easy task this season. The Ravens are third in the league in points allowed (18.1) and have given up an average of 11.6 during their home winning streak. They have not surrendered a touchdown in their last three contests at M&T Bank Stadium, limiting opponents to a total of seven field goals.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has struggled offensively this season, averaging only 17.6 points to rank 29th in the NFL. However, the Steelers have recorded at least 20 points in four of their last seven contests and Kenny Pickett has thrown only two interceptions in that span after hurling seven over his first four games. The 24-year-old quarterback, who was the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter last week to complete the team's late comeback.

The Steelers are 13th in the league in points allowed (21.3) but have been much stingier of late. Since returning from their bye week, they have limited opponents to 17 points or fewer in six of seven games - winning five of them. Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 17 interceptions and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is tied for third with five, matching the career high he set in 2019.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 39 combined points.

