The Baltimore Ravens already are guaranteed a playoff berth, but they'll have a division title on their minds when they host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore (10-5) trails Cincinnati by one game for first place in the AFC North and visits the Bengals next week for its regular-season finale. The Steelers (7-8) have won four of their last five contests and still are mathematically alive for a wild-card berth. The Ravens ended a four-game skid in the all-time series with a 16-14 triumph at Pittsburgh in Week 14.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a two-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Ravens vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -2

Steelers vs. Ravens over/under: 35.5 points

Steelers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -140, Pittsburgh +118

BAL: Ravens are 1-6-1 against the spread in their last eight home games

PIT: Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests in Baltimore

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has been without 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (knee) for all but 10 snaps over its last four games, and the offense has suffered. In fact, the team has recorded an average of 11.5 points. However, the Ravens have allowed 11.3 points and posted three victories in that span to clinch a playoff spot for the fourth time in five seasons. They are coming off a 17-9 triumph over Atlanta in which Tyler Huntley threw his first touchdown pass since replacing Jackson in the first quarter of the team's Week 13 victory against Denver.

The Ravens have the second-best ground attack in the NFL and are averaging 166 rushing yards. They amassed 184 yards against the Falcons, with Gus Edwards gaining a season-high 99, and also ran wild versus the Steelers in their first meeting of the season. Baltimore dominated Pittsburgh 215-65 in rushing as J.K. Dobbins racked up 120 yards and a touchdown, while Edwards added 66.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh is 29th in the league in scoring with an average of 17.6 points, but it has produced at least 20 in four of seven games since its bye week. One of those victories was last week's 13-10 comeback triumph over Las Vegas, as Kenny Pickett connected with fellow rookie George Pickens for a 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The 21-year-old Pickens has made 47 catches for 700 yards this season and hauled in three passes for 78 yards against the Ravens in Week 14.

While Baltimore is one of the best rushing teams in the NFL, the Steelers are no slouches defending the run. Despite having difficulty in the first meeting this campaign, Pittsburgh is allowing an average of 105.6 yards on the ground to rank sixth in the league. The Steelers lead all teams with 17 interceptions and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is tied for third among all players with a career high-tying five picks.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 39 combined points.

