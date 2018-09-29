Steelers vs. Ravens odds: 'Sunday Night Football' picks, predictions by advanced model on 55-36 run

One of the NFL's greatest rivalries is renewed on "Sunday Night Football" when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from Heinz Field is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. Utilizing a high-powered offense, the Steelers have Super Bowl aspirations. The Ravens, who have shown early season fireworks on both sides of the ball, have gotten huge lifts from under-the-radar players to put them atop the AFC North standings. The line has held steady with the Steelers as three-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched down from 51 to 50.5.

The model has factored in Joe Flacco's impressive start. Over his first three games, the veteran quarterback is completing 64 percent of his passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He has established an incredible rapport with a trio of receivers, including John Brown, the Ravens' best vertical threat. He's averaging 18.5 yards per catch and hit pay dirt twice.

And not surprisingly, Terrell Suggs is tops on the team in sacks. Now in his 16th season, the durable linebacker helped secure the win against Denver with 1.5 quarterback takedowns.

Just because the Ravens are atop the AFC North and have looked impressive thus far doesn't mean they'll keep it within a field goal on "Sunday Night Football."

Now in his 15th season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is starting to heat up. Against the Buccaneers, he was on fire, completing 79 percent of his passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he's racked up 1,140 passing yards and seven scores. Running back James Conner has filled in exceptionally well in place of Le'Veon Bell, who is still holding out. Conner is averaging 71 ground yards per game and has 15 receptions for 139 yards and three scores.

Pittsburgh might boast the best wideout duo in the league with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown has collected 210 receiving yards and two scores, while Smith-Schuster is among the NFL leaders in yardage with 356. His vertical burst is one of the league's best, which allows him to blow by safeties in coverage.

