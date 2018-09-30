Steelers vs. Ravens odds: 'Sunday Night Football' picks, predictions by proven model on 55-36 run

With the balance of power seemingly shifting in the surprisingly competitive AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens will be out for revenge after dropping both meetings with the Steelers last season, including a heartbreaking 39-38 loss in which they blew a big lead. Pittsburgh is holding steady as a 3-point home favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51. The Steelers are -160 on the money line (risk $160 to win $100), while the Ravens are +150 (risk $100 to win $150).

The model knows that if the Ravens have any shot at snagging a postseason berth, they're going to need a huge season from Joe Flacco. So far, he has done just that, seemingly responding to the Ravens drafting Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. In 2018, he's averaging 290 passing yards per game and has tossed six touchdowns against two picks.

Flacco's early season success can be attributed to his top three receivers, who are producing in big ways. Former Cardinal John Brown leads the team in receiving yards with 222. A constant vertical threat, he compels double-coverage on deep balls, which frees up one-on-one battles in the secondary. Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead, who each have a TD grab this season, have been surprisingly sure-handed early on.

Just because the Ravens are atop the AFC North and have looked impressive thus far doesn't mean they'll keep it within a field goal on Sunday Night Football.

Now in his 15th season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is starting to heat up. Against the Buccaneers, he was on fire, completing 79 percent of his passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he's racked up 1,140 passing yards and seven scores. Running back James Conner has filled in exceptionally well in place of Le'Veon Bell, who is still holding out. Conner is averaging 71 ground yards per game and has 15 receptions for 139 yards and three scores.

Pittsburgh might boast the best wideout duo in the league with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown has collected 210 receiving yards and two scores, while Smith-Schuster is among the NFL leaders in yardage with 356. His vertical burst is one of the league's best, which allows him to blow by safeties in coverage.

