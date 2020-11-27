The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 12 home game against the Baltimore Ravens is now being rescheduled for Tuesday night, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The game was initially slated to be played on Thursday night but was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon after the Ravens had several members of the organization test positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens' positive cases include Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Pernell McPhee, Trace McSorley, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari and Calais Campbell. Several more Ravens players are expected to be included with Jackson on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens, who cannot re-enter their facility until Monday, have disciplined a staff member who may have broken COVID-19 protocols.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave his team Thursday and Friday off following the league's initial rescheduling of the game. This marks the second time the Steelers have had their schedule altered after the league moved their Week 8 bye to Week 4 following the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak. Pittsburgh originally had a mini-bye coming following this week's game against the Ravens before it was postponed to Sunday.

The league's latest rescheduling of this game all but ensures that the Cowboys-Ravens game currently slated for Thursday night in Week 13 will also be rescheduled. The rescheduling should not impact the Steelers' Week 13 home game against Washington.