Steelers vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson falls to 1-4 vs. rival, Pittsburgh retains AFC North lead

Lamar Jackson fell to 1-4 all time against the Pittsburgh Steelers as his Baltimore Ravens fell to Russell Wilson and Co., 18-16 in Week 11. As the final score indicates, this was one of your classic AFC North defensive affairs. Despite the win, the Steelers didn't find the end zone all day. They were still able to escape with a win, thanks to a superb defensive effort, and Chris Boswell's six made field goals.

A Zay Flowers touchdown with one minute remaining in the game pulled the Ravens within two points, but Jackson's two-point conversion attempt came up short. The reigning NFL MVP completed 16 of 33 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and rushed for 46 yards on four carries. Derrick Henry rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries, and scored a touchdown for the 11th straight game. He's just the fourth player since 1970 to score a touchdown in the first 11 games of a season.

Wilson completed 23 of 36 passes for 205 yards and one interception. George Pickens was again his No. 1 wideout, as he caught eight passes for 89 yards. Let's take a look at what went down in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Why the Steelers won

The Steelers had the better defense on Sunday, and the better kicker. Henry's 65 rushing yards were his second-lowest total of the season, and Jackson was under pressure all afternoon from Pittsburgh's pass rushers. To defeat a team considered to be one of the best in the league without scoring a single touchdown is an impressive feat, and should show you that this Steelers defense can take them far.

As for Boswell, he went a perfect 6 of 6 on field goals, and 3 of 3 from 50 yards out. This was his third career game with six made field goals. That's the most in NFL history.

Why the Ravens lost

You could point to a number of different reasons why the Ravens lost. Justin Tucker missed two field goals in the first quarter, Baltimore fumbled away possession twice in the first half -- which directly led to six points -- and the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL did not look like the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL.

The Ravens went just 4 of 11 on third downs and lost the turnover battle 3-1. In these close divisional matchups, you don't have much room for error. The Ravens also could have used more big plays from their receivers. Flowers caught a grand total of two passes for 39 yards and the fourth-quarter touchdown, while Rashod Bateman caught just two passes for 30 yards.

Turning point

The Ravens had a chance to tie the game with about one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but the stout Steelers defense stifled Baltimore's two-point attempt.

Play of the game

It originally looked like an incredible pass and catch from Jackson to Justice Hill, but all of a sudden turned into a Steelers interception. The rookie Payton Wilson somehow came away with the ball for a clutch turnover in the fourth quarter.

What's next

The Ravens will travel to Los Angeles next week, and play the Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in the "Harbaugh Bowl." As for the Steelers, they are on a short week, as they will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Thursday night.