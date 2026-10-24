A year after being the first team to win a regular season game in Ireland, the Steelers will try to win the first-ever NFL game played in France.

Pittsburgh (4-2) is also trying to win a third straight game while keeping pace with the rest of the AFC North, the AFC's only division where every team has a winning record. The Steelers' recent success has been a byproduct of Aaron Rodgers' resurgence, Jaylen Warren's emergence and a defense that is one of the league's best on third down and in the red zone.

New Orleans is coming off a much-needed win over the Giants, snapping a three-game losing streak. More work is required, however, if the 2-4 Saints are going to seriously challenge the Panthers for NFC South supremacy.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a game preview and prediction.

Where to watch Saints vs. Steelers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 25 | 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Stade de France — Paris, France

Stade de France — Paris, France TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

NFL Network | fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Saints vs. Steelers: Need to know

Different travel plans: The Saints touched down in Paris on Monday, six days ahead of Sunday's game. Conversely, the Steelers didn't get to France until early Friday after taking a red-eye flight from Pittsburgh. The Steelers then had to cancel practice upon arrival due to inclement weather.

Red-hot Rodgers: As of late, the 42-year-old Rodgers has been playing more like the 32-year-old version of himself. He's completed 68.8% of his passes with five touchdowns and just one interception in Pittsburgh's past two games. In addition to his accuracy, Rodgers has displayed impressive mobility and elusiveness.

Against the Buccaneers last Sunday, he shook off five sacks to lead Pittsburgh's largest fourth-quarter comeback since 1992. The Steelers ultimately won the game in overtime when Rodgers threw a six-yard touchdown pass to rookie Germie Bernard.

Speaking of Bernard, the rookie second-round pick has emerged as one of Rodgers' favorite targets. He caught six passes for 80 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over the Colts and had 11 receptions for 87 yards in last week's win in Tampa.

Big game for Warren?: Warren had to fight for yardage last week against Tampa's stout run defense. He might be in for an easier day against a Saints defense that is arguably the league's worst against the run.

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 84 Yds 460 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Through six weeks, the Saints are 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (828), 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (11) and 28th in average yards-per-carry allowed (4.8). They were torched in Week 4 by the Falcons' duo of Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., who ran for a combined 207 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries.

The Steelers' running game benefited last week from the return of Rico Dowdle, who played for the first time since Week 2 after spending a month on injured reserve. Dowdle is questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury.

Which Shough will show up in Paris? It's been a roller coaster of a season so far for the Saints' second-year quarterback, Tyler Shough. He started the season with three impressive outings that were followed by two underwhelming performances. Last Sunday was a mixed bag. He completed just 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards, but he threw three touchdowns and no interceptions while helping the Saints snap their three-game losing skid.

Tyler Shough NO • QB • #6 CMP% 65.1 YDs 1443 TD 12 INT 5 YD/Att 6.14 View Profile

On Sunday, Shough will face a Steelers secondary that came up with several key plays during last week's comeback win over the Buccaneers. Jamel Dean and rookie Daylen Everette had key interceptions, and Jalen Ramsey sealed the win with a sack on the game's final play.

Pittsburgh's secondary will be focused on stopping Chris Olave, who is far and away the Saints' most productive skill player. Olave's productivity has fallen off in recent weeks, but he did catch one of Shough's three touchdown passes in last Sunday's win over the Giants.

Saints vs. Steelers Prediction

I'd be tempted to pick the Saints if this game had been played a month ago. But given the Saints' defensive issues and Pittsburgh's offensive awakening, I like the Steelers in this game as long as they take care of the ball and make enough plays in the red zone.

Score: Steelers 27, Saints 20