Steelers vs. Saints live updates: Pittsburgh seeks third straight win, New Orleans looks for momentum

Welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever NFL game in Paris! It should be a fun game between two exciting teams in the Steelers and Saints.

Pittsburgh (4-2) is hoping to make more history overseas, a year after becoming the first team to win a regular-season game in Ireland. Winners of two straight games, the Steelers' recent success has been a byproduct of Aaron Rodgers' resurgence, Jaylen Warren's's emergence and a defense that is one of the league's best on third down and in the red zone.

New Orleans (2-4) is coming off a much-needed win over the Giants that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Saints' offense, led by quarterback Tyler Shough and wideout Chris Olave, continues to show potential, as they have been among the NFL's best units on third down and in the red zone. The defense, however, has struggled. They are 31st in the NFL in points allowed and have been especially bad against the run, which is something Warren and Co. will surely look to exploit.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Saints live

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 25 | 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Stade de France -- Paris, France

Stade de France -- Paris, France TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo

NFL Network | fubo Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)