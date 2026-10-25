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Steelers vs. Saints live updates: Pittsburgh seeks third straight win, New Orleans looks for momentum

Keep up with all the biggest developments as Pittsburgh faces New Orleans in Paris amidst riots

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Welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever NFL game in Paris! It should be a fun game between two exciting teams in the Steelers and Saints. 

Pittsburgh (4-2) is hoping to make more history overseas, a year after becoming the first team to win a regular-season game in Ireland. Winners of two straight games, the Steelers' recent success has been a byproduct of Aaron Rodgers' resurgence, Jaylen Warren's's emergence and a defense that is one of the league's best on third down and in the red zone. 

New Orleans (2-4) is coming off a much-needed win over the Giants that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Saints' offense, led by quarterback Tyler Shough and wideout Chris Olave, continues to show potential, as they have been among the NFL's best units on third down and in the red zone. The defense, however, has struggled. They are 31st in the NFL in points allowed and have been especially bad against the run, which is something Warren and Co. will surely look to exploit. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Steelers vs. Saints live

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stade de France -- Paris, France 
  • TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
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Queen nearly picks off Shough

Patrick Queen jumped in front of Olave and nearly gets an interception. The Steelers' defense are still able to force a punt after the Saints crossed midfield. New Orleans' inability to run was an issue on that drive. Alvin Kamara had just six yards on three carries. 

Steelers will be pinned inside their 10-yard-line to start their second drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:52 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:52 am EDT
 
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Saints move the chains

Shough hits Chris Olave on a slant for a first down. Olave has far and away been the Saints' best offensive player this season. He's being shadowed by Jamel Dean, who had an interception during last week's win over the Buccaneers. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:46 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:46 am EDT
 
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Steelers settle for FG

Warren picked up another first down to get the Steelers in the red zone, but Steelers have to settle for a Chris Boswell FG after two short runs by Dowdle and an incomplete pass from Rodgers to DK Metcalf. Both wanted a flag for DPI but didn't get one. 

Warren's absence at the end of that drive was noticeable. He had four touches for 46 yards on the drive (including 43 yards on three carries) but didn't touch the ball on Pittsburgh's last three plays. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:40 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:40 am EDT
 
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Warren!

Jaylen Warren rips off a 29-yard run on the game's second play. The Steelers are already in scoring range. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:35 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:35 am EDT
 
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Here we go!

We're underway in Paris. Steelers will get the ball first after Saints won the toss and deferred. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:32 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:32 am EDT
 
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Steelers vs. Saints Prediction

I'd be tempted to pick the Saints if this game had been played a month ago. But given the Saints' defensive issues and Pittsburgh's offensive awakening, I like the Steelers in this game as long as they take care of the ball and make enough plays in the red zone.  Score: Steelers 27, Saints 20

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:25 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:25 am EDT
 
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Saints vs. Steelers: Need to know

Different travel plans: The Saints touched down in Paris on Monday, six days ahead of Sunday's game. Conversely, the Steelers didn't get to France until early Friday after taking a red-eye flight from Pittsburgh. The Steelers then had to cancel practice upon arrival due to inclement weather. 

Red-hot Rodgers: As of late, the 42-year-old Rodgers has been playing more like the 32-year-old version of himself. He's completed 68.8% of his passes with five touchdowns and just one interception in Pittsburgh's past two games. In addition to his accuracy, Rodgers has displayed impressive mobility and elusiveness. 

Big game for Warren/Rico? Through six weeks, the Saints are 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (828), 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (11) and 28th in average yards-per-carry allowed (4.8). They were torched in Week 4 by the Falcons' duo of Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., who ran for a combined 207 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries. 

Which Shough will show up in Paris? It's been a roller coaster of a season so far for the Saints' second-year quarterback, Tyler Shough. He started the season with three impressive outings that were followed by two underwhelming performances. Last Sunday was a mixed bag. He completed just 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards, but he threw three touchdowns and no interceptions while helping the Saints snap their three-game losing skid.   

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:12 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:12 am EDT
 
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Field looks good?

Looks can be deceiving, but based on photos, it looks like the field is in good shape. Aaron Rodgers was highly critical of Tampa Bay's playing surface last week. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 1:00 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 9:00 am EDT
 
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First look at Steelers new uniform combo

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 12:42 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 8:42 am EDT
 
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Steelers QBs looking the part

The Steelers' quarterbacks are certainly embracing the NFL's first game in Paris. 

Aaron Rodgers will make history today by becoming the first QB to play in an international game in a different country in three straight seasons. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 12:26 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 8:26 am EDT
 
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Steelers debuting new uniform combo

For the first time, the Steelers will wear their Color Rush pants with their white road tops. The Steelers have never worn black pants other than with their Color Rush uniform until today. 

"It's cool, and we're going to have to see it on game day," Steelers LB Nick Herbig said of the new uni combo. "But I'm a fan. I think it looks good.

"It's a little change-up, something different. Like they say, when in Rome, but we're going to be in Paris, so let's do it."

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 12:24 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 8:24 am EDT
 
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Steelers inactives

WR Ben Skowronek
QB Drew Allar
QB Will Howard (3rd QB)
CB Brandin Echols
RB Eli Heidenreich
CB Terell Smith  

The Steelers just activated DeShon Elliott, who hasn't played since he sustained a knee injury five games into the 2025 season. That's a big boost for a secondary that won't have Echols in the lineup today. 

Rico Dowdle will also be active for the Steelers after being questionable with a knee injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 12:14 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 8:14 am EDT
 
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Saints inactives

  • OL Cesar Ruiz (injury)
  • DL Nathan Shepherd (illness)
  • DL John Ridgeway III
  • S Mike Reid
  • EDGE Tyree Wilson
  • TE Treyton Welch
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency QB3)
 
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Welcome!

Welcome to our coverage of the first ever game in Paris between the Steelers and Saints. Good weather overall in Paris, where right now it's about 1 p.m. It'll be around 60 at kickoff with the temperature cooling off just a bit throughout the game. There is a decent wind (around 15 mph). 

We'll have both team's inactive reports shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 25, 2026, 12:05 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 8:05 am EDT
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